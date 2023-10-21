Knicks bring back forward Isaiah Roby on an Exhibit 10 contract

The New York Knicks waived forward Isaiah Roby on Wednesday after he received a $400,000 salary for inking a deal at the end of last season, and now New York is re-signing the 6-foot-8 wing to an Exhibit 10 contract.

“It’s a tough call, but you do what you think is best for the team. So that’s what we did,” said Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. Roby, 25, underperformed during the Summer League and struggled to earn backup minutes.

Roby made two appearances in the 2023-24 preseason, averaging eight points and 13.6 minutes per game.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the New York Knicks hold 14th-ranked odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.



The Illinois native was selected 45th overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2019 NBA Draft out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. However, he was then traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

Ahead of the 2019-20 G League season, Dallas assigned him to the Texas Legends, the Mavericks’ G League affiliate. At the time, Roby suffered from plantar fasciitis, which led to him missing several games.

In January 2020, the Mavericks traded Roby to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shortly after, he was assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue.

New York Knicks re-sign forward Isaiah Roby to an Exhibit 10 contract, deal can still be converted into two-way contract

Furthermore, Isaiah Roby scored a season-high 19 points on Dec. 29, 2020, along with seven rebounds and two blocks, in a 118-107 loss to the Orlando Magic.

In OKC’s 134-131 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 28, 2022, Roby scored a career-high 30 points, in addition to posting eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Despite Roby averaging a career-high 10.1 points per game in the 2021-22 season, the Thunder waived him on July 3.

Two days later, the forward was claimed off waivers by the San Antonio Spurs. He made his Spurs debut on Oct. 19, recording five points and two rebounds in a 129-102 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

On March 3, 2023, Roby was waived by San Antonio.

Submitted for your consideration: Reserve power forward candidate Isaiah Roby pic.twitter.com/lxIKub4Bp7 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) October 18, 2023



In April, Roby signed his first deal with the Knicks.

Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit. A training camp deal can be converted into a two-way contract before the regular season begins.

Guard Trevor Keels and forward Dylan Windler occupy two of New York’s three two-way slots. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, each NBA team can sign a maximum of three two-way players.

If Roby is waived again by the New York Knicks, he will be eligible to receive a bonus worth up to $75,000 by joining the Westchester Knicks, New York’s G League affiliate, and spending at least 60 days with the G League team.

NBA Betting Content You May Like