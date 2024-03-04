Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Knee Injury ‘Not Serious,’ X-Rays Negative

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson suffered a left knee injury during the opening possession of Sunday night’s 107-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers when he attempted a jump shot near the foul line and knocked knees in the air, causing him to stumble and drop to the floor near the 3-point arc.

Brunson remained in a seated possession while play continued before getting up and limping to the sideline, where he again went down in pain.

The six-year veteran was helped to his feet and escorted to the locker room. Brunson was listed as questionable to return, then he ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Following the victory, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was asked whether Brunson had undergone an MRI exam. His injury was diagnosed as a knee contusion.

“They just did X-ray, everything was negative,” Thibodeau said. “I guess [it’s possible that he plays Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks]. It’s a knee contusion and everything was negative, so we’ll see where he is [Monday].

“Anytime someone goes down like that you have concern, but then he felt a little better, he had the X-rays, he was examined by the doctors and so that news is good.”

It remains unclear how Brunson got injured on the play. He was not touched by Cleveland’s Isaac Okoro on the jumper. However, replays show Brunson bumping knees with Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein early in the possession.

“You don’t want to see anyone go down like that. He’s one of the toughest guys in the league,” DiVincenzo said about Brunson. “I know he’ll be ready to go.”

Brunson entered Sunday’s game averaging career highs of 27.7 points and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range.

Through 57 games (all starts) this season, he also ranks fourth in points (1,551), 12th in assists (374), and sixth in field goals (550). Plus, he sits 12th in free throws (301) and seventh in offensive win shares (5.8).

In New York’s 139-122 victory against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 15, the guard recorded a career-high 50 points on 17-of-23 (73.9%) shooting from the floor and draining all nine 3-point attempts.

