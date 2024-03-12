Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic passed Jason Terry for the second-most 3-pointers in franchise history, during Monday night’s 127-92 blowout win against the Chicago Bulls.

Although Doncic’s 30-point triple-double streak came to an end at six games, he still added another record to his NBA résumé. With his fourth 3-pointer of the night, the Dallas guard passed Terry (1,140) with 1,141 3s.

With his fourth 3-pointer tonight against the Bulls, Luka Dončić passed Jason Terry (1,140) for the second-most 3-pointers recorded in Mavericks history with 1,141 3-pointers. pic.twitter.com/i1n63sSu8n — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 12, 2024



The four-time All-NBA member ended his outing with six 3-pointers, bringing his career total to 1,143 3s. NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki leads the Mavericks’ all-time list with 1,982 3s.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (952) is fourth, followed by Michael Finley (870), Jason Kidd (778), Derek Harper (705), Dorian Finney-Smith (637), Wesley Matthews (616), and J.J. Barea (596).

Luka Doncic has seven straight 20-point triple-doubles, tying Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson

Doncic, 25, didn’t even finish Monday’s game. The six-year veteran exited midway through the fourth quarter after recording 27 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists, and one steal in 33 minutes of action.

The five-time All-Star shot 9-of-23 (39.1%) from the field, 6-of-15 (40%) beyond the arc, and 3-of-4 (75%) at the foul line. It was still his 39th double-double of the season, 17th triple-double, and 73rd career triple-double overall.

“It’s about winning to him,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “Numbers, I don’t know if they really mean anything to him today. But when he does retire, he’ll look back to see the game that he was playing was at a different level than anybody else.”

Most 3’s made per game in Mavs history: 4.0 – Luka Dončić (this season)

3.3 – George McCloud (1995-96) — Luka is shooting a higher 3P% than McCloud too 👀 pic.twitter.com/ttMPBRuO8H — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) March 12, 2024



Doncic has seven straight 20-point triple-doubles, tying Michael Jordan (1989) and Oscar Robertson (1961) for the longest such streak in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

He just missed a triple-double in the first half with 15 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. The Mavs guard logged 15 points, six assists, and six rebounds in the first quarter.

Through 57 games (all starts), Doncic is averaging career highs of 34.6 points, 9.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 37.5 minutes per game while shooting 49.5% from the floor and career bests of 38% from deep and 78.8% at the line.

Moreover, the Slovenian hooper leads the NBA this season in points (1,970), points per game, field goal attempts (1,355), field goals missed (684), turnovers (224), and usage percentage (36%).

Dallas (37-28) hosts the Golden State Warriors (34-30) on Wednesday