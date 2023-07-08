Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, in Slovenia on Friday. The four-time All-Star got down on one knee at Lake Bled, an iconic alpine lake surrounded by mountains and forests, to pop the question.

Doncic, 24, and his new fiancée revealed their engagement in social media posts. “💍❤️ 7.7,” Doncic wrote in the caption box on Instagram. Visible in the background is the Church of the Mother of God on Bled Island, a tiny tear-shaped isle in the middle of Lake Bled.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Mavericks hold 10th-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Doncic (@lukadoncic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANAMARIA (@anamariagoltes)



Lakers superstar LeBron James was among the Instagram commentators to congratulate the Mavericks guard. “Congrats brother!!!!” James wrote. Luka Doncic chose the date July 7, or 7/7, to propose because he wears No. 77.

Goltes, 25, works as a Slovenian model, dancer, and fitness instructor. She has over 190,000 followers on Instagram and defines herself as a “fashion and lifestyle content creator.”

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic proposes to longtime girlfriend Anamaria Goltes at Lake Bled in Slovenia

Meanwhile, the four-time All-NBA member has 8.3 million followers on Instagram. Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes have known each other since they were kids, and the couple began dating in their teenage years back in 2016.

During basketball season, Doncic lives with Goltes in Dallas, Texas, with their three dogs: two white Swiss shepherds and a pomeranian, named Hugo, Viki, and Gia.

Anamaria is estactic to no longer call herself Doncic’s girlfriend at “The Luka Doncic Foundation” charity events in Slovenia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANAMARIA (@anamariagoltes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANAMARIA (@anamariagoltes)

In August 2021, Luka Doncic signed a five-year, $215.16 million rookie extension with the Mavericks. He’s projected to earn $40,064,220 in 2023-24 and $43,031,940 in 2024-25. These salaries do not include bonuses or incentives.