Magic vs Grizzlies Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic are set to meet at the FedEx Forum for a cross-conference matchup on Saturday. It is the second time that both teams have met. Memphis is 1-0 on the season against the Magic. Memphis is 7-3 in their last 10 games, while Orlando is 3-7.

Magic vs Grizzlies – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic

📊 Record: Grizzlies(43-21), Magic(16-48)

📅 Date: March 5th, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Fed Ex Form

🎲 Odds: Grizzlies(-7.5), Magic(+7.5)

Magic vs Grizzlies Odds

The Grizzlies and Magic will meet at the FedEx Forum for a cross-conference matchup on Saturday. Memphis has been one of the best teams in basketball this season, while Orlando has had troubles for the majority of the year.

The Magic will be coming off a back-to-back in this one as they will take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

The Magic will be coming off a back-to-back in this one as they will take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Magic vs Grizzlies Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Saturday night’s game. The Magic could have late scratches as they will play on Friday.

Magic Injuries

Wendell Carter Jr day-to-day

Markelle Fultz day-to-day

Moritz Wagner (ribs) out

Jonathan Isaac (knee) out

Bol Bol (knee) out

Grizzlies Injuries

Yves Pons (thigh) out

Dillon Brooks (ankle) out

Magic vs Grizzlies Preview

The Magic will travel to Memphis on Saturday night for a battle versus the Grizzlies. For the latest NBA betting trends and free NBA picks on Saturday’s game, check out our Magic vs Grizzlies preview below.

It’s Ja Morant Time

Memphis has been playing some great basketball as of late and a big part of that is because of just how well Ja Morant has played. In their last game against the Boston Celtics, Memphis was unable to come away with a win as Boston defeated them 120-107, but Ja Morant had an incredible game as he finished with 38 points, four rebounds, and seven assists.

On the season, Memphis is currently the third seed in the Western Conference. They have the sixth rated net rating, the fourth rated offensive rating, and the ninth rated defensive rating.

Jaren Jackson Jr was also able to add 20 for the Grizzlies in their loss versus the Celtics.

Magic Coming Off A Back-To-Back

The Orlando Magic are currently the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference, which ranks them last in the conference. They’re currently 15-48 on the year and just haven’t been playing great basketball at all.

They’re going to be coming off a back-to-back before they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Orlando will play against the Toronto Raptors on Friday in Toronto.

In their last game against the Indiana Pacers, Orlando lost 122-114. Franz Wagner was able to score 28 points and Mohamed Bamba was able to score 19.

Orlando has the 28th ranked net rating, the 29th ranked offensive rating, and the 20th ranked defensive rating of the year.

NBA Betting Trends — Magic vs Grizzlies

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Grizzlies Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 28 have gone UNDER this season.

Memphis is 42-322 ATS this season.

The Grizzlies are 19-12 ATS at home.

Magic Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER this season.

As the away team, Orlando is 19-15 ATS.

Orlando is 28-35 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks —Magic vs Grizzlies

This is going to be one of the easier games of the night to bet and I’m going to take Memphis to cover the spread. Orlando has already had troubles throughout the year and they are coming in on a back-to-back from Canada. This is going to be an extremely tough game for them to compete, and since Memphis did lose their last game, I expect them to come out here ready to take care of business.

Orlando also will not have a chance of slowing down Ja Morant so I’m going to take Ja Morant to score 25 plus points and Desmond Bane to hit two-plus three-pointers.

