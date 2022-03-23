Magic vs Thunder Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Orlando Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to meet on Wednesday at 8 EST. This game will be played at the Paycom Center as Oklahoma City will be coming in with the number 14 seed in the Western Conference, and the Magic will be coming in with the number 14 seed in the Eastern Conference. Neither team has played great this season as Orlando is 20-53 and the Thunder are 20-52.

Magic vs Thunder – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Magic vs Thunder

📊 Record: Magic(20-53), Thunder(20-52)

📅 Date: March 23rd, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Paycom Center

🎲 Odds: Magic(-1.5), Thunder(+1.5)

Magic vs Thunder Odds

Considering that both of these teams have been in the bottom half of the NBA for the entire season, it’s going to be a difficult game to predict. OKC has a slew of injuries, which is probably why the Orlando Magic are the favorites in this one.

Magic vs Thunder Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Thunder Injuries

Olivier Sarr day-to-day

Kenrich Williams out

Derrick Favors out

Josh Giddey out

Mike Muscala out

Ty Jerome out

Lu Dort out

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Magic Injuries

Jonathan Isaac out

Jalen Suggs out

Bol Bol out

Magic vs Thunder Preview

Magic Lookin To Finish Strong

The Orlando Magic haven’t had the season that they were hoping for, despite people expecting them to struggle. However, Orlando will be coming into this one after two impressive wins as they were able to take down the Golden State Warriors in their most recent game.

They ended up beating the Warriors by four points, as they had multiple contributions from a few different guys out on the court. Wendell Carter Jr. ended up leading the way with 19 points and eight rebounds in the win.

On the season, Orlando has the 28th rated net rating, the 29th rated offensive rating, and the 18th ranked defensive rating.

OKC Looking For A Short-Handed Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to be coming into this one having multiple injuries to a few key players. Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, and a few others won’t be playing for the Thunder in this contest. Oklahoma City is going to be coming into this one after not winning any games in their last 10.

They’re currently on a 10-game losing streak, including their most recent loss to the Boston Celtics. They ended up losing 130-123, despite Tre Mann scoring 35 points.

On the season, Oklahoma City has the 27th rated net rating, the 30th rated offensive rating, and the 15th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Magic vs Thunder

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Magic Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

33-39 ATS this season.

Thunder Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

43-25-4 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Magic vs Thunder

For this game, I’m going to go with the Orlando Magic to win outright. I am always skeptical of putting money on the Orlando Magic, but when considering that the Thunder are going to be missing some of their better players, I do think that Orlando could sneak this one out.

I also like the UNDER in this one considering both teams are dealing with some injuries and have had difficulty scoring the basketball at times this year.

