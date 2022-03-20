Magic vs Thunder Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Orlando Magic are set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 6 EST. This game will be played at the Amway Center. Orlando is going to be coming in at 18-23, while the Thunder are going to be coming in at 20-50. Neither team has been able to get much going as of late as Oklahoma City is 1-9 in their last 10 games and the Magic are 4-6. Oklahoma City has lost their last eight games and the Magic have lost their last three.

Magic vs Thunder – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder

📊 Record: Magic(18-53), Thunder(20-50)

📅 Date: March 20th, 2022

🕛 Time: 6:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Amway Center

🎲 Odds: Magic(-4.5), Thunder(+4.5)

Magic vs Thunder Odds

The Magic and the Thunder are set to meet on Sunday. Neither of the teams has been playing great basketball this season, which means this is going to be one of the tougher games to bet on for Sunday.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Magic vs Thunder Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Magic Injuries

Jalen Suggs day-to-day

Chuma Okeke day-to-day

Wendell Carter Jr day-to-day

Bol Bol out

Jonathan Isaac out

Thunder Injuries

Josh Giddey out

Kenrich Williams out

Derrick Favors questionable

Muka Muscala out

Ty Jerome out

Lu Dort out

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl out

Magic vs Thunder Preview

Oklahoma City will travel to Orlando on Sunday for a battle versus the Magic. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Magic vs Thunder preview below.

Magic Trying To Finish The Year Strong

The Orlando Magic have certainly not had the season that they were hoping for, but it was to be expected. Nobody expected this team to only win 18 games at this point of the year, but everybody did know that they were going to struggle. They’re going to be coming into this one after an embarrassing loss to the Detroit Pistons as they gave up 134 points.

In that game, Franz Wagner led the way with 26 points.

On the season, Orlando has the 28th rated net rating, the 29th rated offensive rating, and the number 18th ranked defensive rating.

OKC Looking For Anything

The Oklahoma City Thunder have actually had a similar season to this Orlando Magic team. Similar to the Orlando Magic, everybody did expect this Oklahoma City Thunder team to struggle, but they’ve probably had a more impressive year than Orlando has.

Oklahoma City is going to be coming into this one after losing their last eight games. In their most recent game against the Miami Heat, they ended up losing 120-108. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 26 points, but that wasn’t enough for them to get the job done.

On the season, Oklahoma City has the 27th ranked net rating, the 30th ranked offensive rating, and the 16th ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Magic vs Thunder

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Magic Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.

33-38 ATS this season.

Thunder Trends

35 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.

41-25-4 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Magic vs Thunder

For this game, I like the Oklahoma City Thunder to cover the spread. Although they do have a slew of injuries to most of their key guys, I really don’t think that the Orlando Magic should be giving 4.5 points to any team in the NBA.

Orlando has been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season and despite the Oklahoma City Thunders’ injuries, I still don’t think that they’re going to be able to win by five or more in this one.

Get free NBA bets for the Magic vs Thunder game at BetOnline below.