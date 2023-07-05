Home » news » Matisse Thybulle To Sign Offer Sheet With Mavericks

Main Page

Matisse Thybulle to sign offer sheet with Mavericks

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 22 mins ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Matisse Thybulle to sign offer sheet with Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers can match offer
USA Today Network

Matisse Thybulle of the Portland Trail Blazers is fixing to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, per sources. Portland is expected to match the offer.

The Mavs are interested in Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams as well. If Dallas adds Thybulle, the Western Conference contender may struggle to sign Wiliams.

An NBA restricted free agent (RSA) can sign a new contract with another team. Though, the original team can still retain the player by matching the offer.

This is known as the “right of first refusal.” A RFA can also negotiate a sign-and-trade, if he hasn’t signed an offer sheet with another team.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Dallas Mavericks hold 10th-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers better odds.


Furthermore, Matisse Thybulle made 28 starts in 71 appearances split between the Philadelphia 76ers and Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season.

The two-time All-Defensive member averaged 4.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 16.9 minutes per game while shooting 43.5% from the floor and a career-best 36.5% from deep.

In February, the Sixers traded Thybulle to Portland in a four-team trade. The 6-foot-5 guard/forward scored a season-high 15 points in Portland’s 123-105 loss to the Warriors (Feb. 28) and in a 123-107 defeat against the New York Knicks (Mar. 14).

Additionally, if the 2019 draft pick ends up on the Mavericks, he will be reunited with former Sixers teammate Seth Curry, who agreed to a two-year, $9.26 million contract with Dallas during the opening hours of free agency.

NBA Betting Content You May Like

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now