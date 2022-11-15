Home » news » Nba Outright Odds Bucks And Celtics Still Tied For Best Odds To Win Finals

NBA

NBA Outright Odds: Bucks And Celtics Still Tied For Best Odds To Win Finals

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 56 mins ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Marcus Smart on ankle injury: "I'm pretty close to 100 percent"
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

After a strong week and a half from the Boston Celtics, they’ve tied the Milwaukee Bucks for the best odds to win the Finals this season at (+550). The Bucks lost their third game of the season and second to the Hawks last night, 121-106. Boston survived a close game with the Oklahoma City Thunder, 126-122. Neither team will play tonight, but both have a game on Wednesday. 

NBA betting sites have the Celtics and Bucks at (+550) to win the Finals. The Celtics are now first place in the Eastern Conference with an 11-3 record. They’ve won seven games in a row. Milwaukee has now lost three of their last four games, two of those losses came to the Hawks. The Bucks will have a tough matchup on Wednesday with the Cavaliers and the Celtics will also have a challenging game against the Hawks.

Best NBA Betting Sites

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For 2022
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Championship Outright Odds

Team Odds Bookmaker
Milwaukee Bucks +550 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics +550 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors +700 BetOnline logo
LA Clippers +850 BetOnline logo
Phoenix Suns +900 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +1400 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Cavaliers +1600 BetOnline logo
Dallas Mavericks +1800 BetOnline logo
Denver Nuggets +1800 BetOnline logo
Memphis Grizzlies +1800 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia 76ers +1800 BetOnline logo

Celtics and Bucks still tied for lowest odds to win Finals

The Boston Celtics are first place in the Eastern Conference as well as the Atlantic Division. Boston has been thriving on all levels even without head coach Ime Udoka who helped lead them to the NBA Finals last season. They’ve won seven straight games, but will have a tough matchup on Wednesday night vs the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young and the Hawks have already beaten the Bucks twice this season, and will look to give the Celtics a run for their money.

Milwaukee has had a rough last week of basketball. Twice they’ve lost to the Atlanta Hawks and lost three of their last four games. The Bucks were extremely depleted last night vs the Hawks. Wesley Matthews, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, and Pat Connaughton were all not available to play. At 10-3 Milwaukee are still first place in the Central Division.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Trending Now