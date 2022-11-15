NBA
NBA Outright Odds: Bucks And Celtics Still Tied For Best Odds To Win Finals
After a strong week and a half from the Boston Celtics, they’ve tied the Milwaukee Bucks for the best odds to win the Finals this season at (+550). The Bucks lost their third game of the season and second to the Hawks last night, 121-106. Boston survived a close game with the Oklahoma City Thunder, 126-122. Neither team will play tonight, but both have a game on Wednesday.
NBA betting sites have the Celtics and Bucks at (+550) to win the Finals. The Celtics are now first place in the Eastern Conference with an 11-3 record. They’ve won seven games in a row. Milwaukee has now lost three of their last four games, two of those losses came to the Hawks. The Bucks will have a tough matchup on Wednesday with the Cavaliers and the Celtics will also have a challenging game against the Hawks.
NBA Championship Outright Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Bookmaker
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+550
|Boston Celtics
|+550
|Golden State Warriors
|+700
|LA Clippers
|+850
|Phoenix Suns
|+900
|Brooklyn Nets
|+1400
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+1600
|Dallas Mavericks
|+1800
|Denver Nuggets
|+1800
|Memphis Grizzlies
|+1800
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+1800
Celtics and Bucks still tied for lowest odds to win Finals
The Boston Celtics are first place in the Eastern Conference as well as the Atlantic Division. Boston has been thriving on all levels even without head coach Ime Udoka who helped lead them to the NBA Finals last season. They’ve won seven straight games, but will have a tough matchup on Wednesday night vs the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young and the Hawks have already beaten the Bucks twice this season, and will look to give the Celtics a run for their money.
A solid night for Giannis.
27 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST | 1 STL pic.twitter.com/tU9zsWtuOL
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 15, 2022
Milwaukee has had a rough last week of basketball. Twice they’ve lost to the Atlanta Hawks and lost three of their last four games. The Bucks were extremely depleted last night vs the Hawks. Wesley Matthews, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, and Pat Connaughton were all not available to play. At 10-3 Milwaukee are still first place in the Central Division.
