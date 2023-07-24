According to the latest NBA rumors, the Dallas Mavericks are interested in free agent guard Jaylen Nowell. Nowell, 24, was selected 43rd overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2019 NBA Draft out of the University of Washington. The 6-foot-4 guard has played four seasons with Minnesota.

“No, he’s not coming back to the Wolves,” 5 Eyewitness News reporter Darren Wolfson said about Nowell on Spotify. “There’s a mutual understanding that, ‘Hey, time for Jaylen to move on.’ But here’s a new team in on Jaylen Noel: the Dallas Mavericks.”

The Timberwolves are expected to move on from Jaylen Nowell, and the Mavericks are the team most closely linked to him, per @DWolfsonKSTP. Nowell, a 24-year-old wing, averaged 10.8 PPG, 2.6 REB & 2 AST last season for the Wolves in 19.3 minutes per game.pic.twitter.com/hzDVWcATlA — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) July 24, 2023



“They need to create some roster flexibility, they are looking into doing some stuff is the word and it may not come to fruition,” Wolfson added. “But Jaylen Nowell is on Dallas’ radar. The Nowell camp is still also awaiting finality on the Damian Lillard situation.”

In 184 career games with the Timberwolves, the guard averaged 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 17 minutes per game while shooting 44.7% from the floor, 32.2% beyond the arc, and 79.8% at the foul line.

Nowell made two starts in 65 games with the Wolves in the 2022-23 season. The Washington native averaged career highs of 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 19.3 minutes per game. Plus, the former Huskie shot 44.8% from the field, 28.9% from deep, and 77.8% at the line.

In Minnesota’s 143-118 win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 8, the guard recorded a career-high 30 points, four boards, six assists, and two steals in 30 minutes as a starter. Nowell finished 11-of-16 (68.8%) shooting from the floor and drained six 3-pointers as well.

Nowell signed a three-year, $7 million contract with Minnesota in August 2019. The Wolves picked up his non-guaranteed $1,930,681 team option for the 2022-23 season last June. This amount became fully guaranteed on Jan. 10, 2023.

Report: The Mavericks are the most likely suitor for Shooting Guard Jaylen Nowell, who is likely to be moved. (Via @AhnFireDigital)#MFFL pic.twitter.com/X6Q0bSZatd — Mavs Central (@CentralMavs_) July 24, 2023



Earlier this month, HoopsHype NBA insider Mike Scotto named the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs as potential teams interested in adding Nowell. The Timberwolves are also reportedly open to sign-and-trade possibilities involving the Washington product.

Perhaps the Mavericks will attempt another sign-and-trade this offseason. Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams signed a four-year, $53.34 million contract with Boston as part of a three-team sign-and-trade agreement with Dallas.

Williams was traded to the Mavs, and Dallas sent two second-round draft picks (2025 second-round draft pick, 2030 second-rounder) to Boston. Dallas then traded Reggie Bullock and a 2030 first-round draft pick to the San Antonio Spurs.

In return, San Antonio sent its 2025 and 2028 second-rounders to Dallas. Furthermore, the Spurs sent their 2024 second-round draft pick to Boston.

