New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz Odds, Preview, and Expert NBA Picks

The Utah Jazz will travel to the garden to battle the young New York Knicks. The Jazz find themselves at the top of the Western Conference standings again this year thanks in large part to their star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. As for New York, they have been wildly inconsistent this season, but have promising talent on their roster with the likes of RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish on the team. The Jazz should be able to win on paper, but then again, the Knicks have pulled off a couple of upsets this year.

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz — Game Information

🏀 Teams: New York Knicks, Utah Jazz

📊 Record: New York Knicks (30-40), Utah Jazz (44-26)



📅 Date: March 20th, 2022



🕛 Time: 7:30 PM ET



📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass



🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden



🎲 Odds: New York Knicks (+3.5), Utah Jazz (-3.5)



New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz Odds

The Utah Jazz are looking to solidify their seeding with the playoffs looming. Going up against a young New York squad should help their chances. However, the Knicks do have homecourt advantage on their side and as alluded to already, have some nice young players. Coach Snyder will have to have his guys ready to conquer the ruckus crowd in Madison Square Garden.

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz Injuries

Below, we will break down the injuries for each team for Sunday’s contest.

New York Knicks Injuries

Nerlens Noel (out)

Utah Jazz Injuries

Mike Conley (out), Trent Forrest (out), Udoka Azubuike (out), Hassan Whiteside (day to day), Danuel House Jr. (out), Bojan Bogdanovic (out)

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz Preview

This will be a very interesting Eastern vs Western Conference matchup. Utah is considered to be one of the best regular-season teams in the league and the Knicks are making a last-ditch attempt at the play-in tournament. While this game may not look like much at first glance, there are a few storylines to keep in mind as these two teams battle it out in the Garden.

New York Knicks Making Late Push for Play-In Tournament



The Knicks are on a mini two-game winning streak coming into this matchup. As a result, their play-in destiny is becoming more and more clear. They defeated the Washington Wizards recently, a team that also has play-in aspirations. However, if the Knicks cannot overcome the Donovan Mitchell-led Jazz, all that may be moot. The Jazz have already defeated them once this year in February by a final score of 113-104. However, New York will have the home-court advantage this time around.

Utah Trying to Maintain Home-Court Advantage for Postseason



The Jazz are a ways back from the three-seeded Golden State Warriors. Not to mention, the Dallas Mavericks are on their heels at only 2.5 games back from the fourth seed. Utah boasts one of the best home-court advantages in the league and they most definitely want to secure it for their upcoming playoff run. An upset at the hands of the New York Knicks would be a blessing for the Dallas Mavericks, a team that is thriving with momentum and coming off a recent huge win over the Brooklyn Nets thanks to a Spencer Dinwiddie game-winning three-point field goal. With all of this in mind, this game is a lot more important to Utah than some could imagine.

NBA Betting Trends — New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz



Let’s take a look at some betting trends for the upcoming game.

New York Knicks



Over is 4-0 in the Knicks’ last 4 games as a home underdog.

Knicks are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games vs a team with a winning straight-up record.

Under is 4-0 in Knicks last 4 vs. a team with a winning straight-up record.

Utah Jazz



Jazz are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a road favorite.

Under is 3-0-1 in Jazz’s last 4 games following a straight-up win of more than 10 points.

Under is 4-0 in Jazz’s last 4 road games.

Free NBA Picks — New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz Picks & Prediction

For this New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz contest, I am going to go against the grain a little bit. I actually expect the New York Knicks to pull off the upset and take advantage of a hobbled Utah Jazz lineup. The Knicks are in desperation mode right now and have rattled off a couple of nice wins. As a result, they are starting to find a rhythm and a win over a Western Conference powerhouse could give them the momentum boost they need. With no Mike Conley, expect the guards of New York to have solid outings with RJ Barrett being the high-point man for New York. As a final prediction, I am going with New York squeaking by a measly 3 points and getting the over with how the trend has been going with them as a home underdog.

