After winning the NBA Finals last year, it’s been a roller coaster season for the Golden State Warriors in their 2022-23 campaign. Injuries have derailed the season at times and the wins have not been as consistent in years past. According to a tapped-in source around the league, the Warriors could make some serious roster moves this offseason. That all will depend on how far the team makes it in the playoffs.

In a 131-110 loss to the Grizzlies last night the Warriors fell to 34-33 on the season, but are still sixth in the Eastern Conference. They currently have 17 regular season games left to play and will look to avoid the play-in tournament if they can. Only two games separate the sixth and eleventh seeds in the West at the moment.

The Warriors post-season run could be a lead factor in the makeup of their roster next season

Arguably the biggest flaw of the Warriors this season is their abysmal away record. They are just 7-26 on the road after their loss to the Grizzlies last night. Only the Spurs and Rockets have a worse road record this season. That’s straight up embarrassing for the reigning champs to be mentioned with two of the worst teams in the league in those regards.

On the complete flip-side, Golden State are 27-7 at home this season and that is a top-five best home record of any team this season. The wins are just hard to come by on the road for them and it’s been a theme all season long. They started the season with eight straight losses on the road and have only won seven games away from home since then.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic thinks the Warriors could make some serious offseason changes depending on how their post-season plays out. He had this to report.

“If they don’t get far in the postseason, I think everyone on the roster not named Curry will be potentially movable.” – Tim Kawakami

That would be potentially massive for Golden State’s future. If that were true it means that Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, and others may not be with the team in 2023-24.