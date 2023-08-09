Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks NBA trade rumors

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram sat down for an interview with The Athletic’s William Guillory to discuss the ongoing NBA trade rumors. Guillory asked the seven-year veteran on whether New Orleans’ front office contacts him when reports surface.

“With me, I’m not on social media that much. … Most of the time, I’ll hear from the front office when that stuff pops up and they’ll tell me exactly what’s going on and how to feel about it. Any information that’s out there, they’ll clarify it and tell me if it was true or false.

“I’ve got a good relationship with [Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin]. He’ll come straight to me and tell me anything. … I also know this is a business, though, and I’ve got to be prepared for anything.”

“For me, I love New Orleans. It’s perfect for me and the way I want to operate,” Ingram said when asked if ever thinks about his future with the Pelicans. “Less distractions. I can go play basketball whenever I want to.

“I’ve got direct access to the facility. I’ve got people close to me who can come to the gym and help me at any time. I feel connected with New Orleans and the people around me.”

Ingram, 25, made 45 starts with the Pelicans in the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged a career-high 24.7 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field, 39% beyond the arc, and a career-best 88.2% at the foul line.

In New Orleans’ 115-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Mar. 24, 2023, Ingram posted his first triple-double of his NBA career with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Six days later, he logged his second career triple with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 107-88 victory against the Denver Nuggets. Ingram joined Chris Paul as the only players to record multiple games with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Pelicans franchise history.

In New Orleans’ 113-108 regular-season finale loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Apr. 9, the Duke product tallied seasons highs of 42 points and 12 rebounds in 43 minutes as a starter.

A trade should be the last thing on Ingram’s mind.

