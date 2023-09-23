Main Page
Pelicans sign forward Kaiser Gates to a two-way contract
The New Orleans Pelicans have signed free agent forward Kaiser Gates to a two-way contract, according to reports. Gates, 26, went undrafted out of Xavier University in 2018.
In September 2018, the 6-foot-7 wing signed a training camp contract with the Chicago Bulls. However, he was waived a month later without appearing in an NBA game.
With the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s NBA G League affiliate, Gates averaged 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest in 50 appearances. Plus, he shot 41% from the field.
Per a few NBA betting sites, the New Orleans Pelicans hold 15th-ranked odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Sacramento Kings.
Kaiser Gates: shooter. pic.twitter.com/9RdRZBEbHJ
September 22, 2023
As a matter of fact, the Georgia native finished fourth in the G League in 3-pointers (137), fifth in 3-point attempts (365), and eighth in defensive rebounds (270). Gates then signed as a free agent with the Boston Celtics on Sept. 30, 2019.
Nonetheless, he was waived a month later in October without making his first NBA appearance.
In the 2019 G League Draft, Gates’ returning rights were traded to the Maine Red Claws (now Celtics) for the No. 4 overall pick. In 36 starts with the Red Claws in the 2019-20 season, Gates averaged 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
New Orleans Pelicans sign forward Kaiser Gates to a two-way contract; the Xavier product is set to join two-way guard Dereon Seabron
Additionally, in 12 games played with the Long Island Nets during the 2020-21 season, the forward averaged 9.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest.
On Dec. 17, 2020, he was waived a day after signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Brooklyn Nets.
Moreover, Gates signed with Hapoel Jerusalem B.C. of the Israeli Basketball Premier League for the 2021-22 season.
Last November, the forward was named to the opening night roster for the Long Island Nets. The Xavier product made 13 starts in 24 appearances, averaging a career-high 14 points per game.
The Pelicans just signed Kaiser Gates to a 2-way contract. Check out his game Highlights from a 30-9-4 outing.
What do you think of the signing?! pic.twitter.com/jkl7Zcbyhy
September 22, 2023
Along with logging 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 23.4 minutes per contest, he shot career bests of 53.4% from the floor and 55.4% beyond the arc. Not to mention, he averaged 70.4% shooting at the foul line.
Furthermore, Kaiser Gates is now set to join guard Dereon Seabron as the Pelicans two-way players. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, each NBA team can sign a maximum of three two-way players.
An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins.
