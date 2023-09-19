The Detroit Pistons are signing free agent forward Jontay Porter to a training camp deal, according to sources. Porter, 23, went undrafted in 2019 out of the University of Missouri.

The 6-foot-11 wing inked a multi-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies in March 2020. Porter made 11 appearances off the bench in the 2020-21 season, averaging 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 4.9 minutes per game.

In Memphis’ 107-106 win over the Sacramento Kings on May 14, 2021, he recorded a career-high seven points, three boards, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes as a reserve.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Detroit Pistons hold 29th-ranked odds to win next season's championship in 2024.

Sources: Big man Jontay Porter signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Pistons. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) September 19, 2023



In February 2021, the forward was assigned to the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate. Of course, in nine games with the Hustle, Porter averaged 7.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.2 blocks, and 16.8 minutes.

Porter was waived by the Grizzlies in July 2021. In October 2022, the Missouri product was waived the same day he signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. Moreover, the forward then joined the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee’s G League affiliate.

Detroit Pistons sign forward Jontay Porter to a training camp deal; Porter could join two-way guards Malcolm Cazalon and Jared Rhoden if Detroit converts his deal into a two-way contract

NBA teams typically sign-and-waive players to either open up a roster spot or help free cap space. Likewise, waiving a player can help teams eliminate a bad contract. However, players signed to Exhibit 10 contracts or training camp deals end up playing for the NBA team’s G League affiliate.

Additionally, Porter made 13 starts in 17 games with the Herd last season. He averaged G League career highs of 11.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 blocks, and 29.4 minutes per game. Plus, the wing shot career bests of 35.2% from the field, 28.7% outside the arc, and 60% at the foul line.

Porter finished sixth in blocks (45), third in defensive rebound percentage (31.1%), sixth in total rebound percentage (20.2%), and third in block percentage (8%). Not to mention, the Missouri native also logged a career-best true shooting percentage of 43.8%.

The Wisconsin Herd have acquired the returning player rights to Kyler Edwards and Jaime Echenique from the Motor City Cruise in exchange for the returning player rights to Jontay Porter. pic.twitter.com/YuUxfDK0o9 — Wisconsin Herd (@WisconsinHerd) September 19, 2023



Furthermore, training camp deals are one-year, minimum-salary contracts. An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins. Guards Malcolm Cazalon and Jared Rhoden occupy two of the Detroit Pistons’ three two-way slots.

Each NBA team can now sign a maximum of three two-way players, per the new CBA. In other words, Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit. The Motor City Cruise are Detroit’s G League affiliate.

In fact, if Jontay Porter is waived by the Pistons, he will be eligible to receive a bonus worth between $5,000 to $75,000 by joining the Motor City Cruise and spending at least 60 days with the G League team.

As a result, his NBA career could be revived.

