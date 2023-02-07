Raptors forward OG Anunoby (wrist) remains out against Spurs

Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby (wrist) remains out for Wednesday night’s home game versus the San Antonio Spurs. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is the only other player listed on Toronto’s injury report. Of course, Porter Jr. is out for the season.

Anunoby has missed a total of 10 games so far this season. He’s been out for the last five contests. Last week, the team announced that Anunoby would miss the next four games. Wednesday’s interconference matchup will be the fourth contest.

A few NBA betting sites are showing the Raptors with 20th-ranked odds to win the championship. However, some sportsbooks are giving the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat better playoff odds.

O.G Anunoby (wrist) has resumed light on-court work and is progressing, per Nick Nurse, but he hasn’t been cleared for contact yet and won’t play vs San Antonio tomorrow. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 7, 2023

Through 45 starts this season, Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and a career-high 2.0 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 45.7% from the floor and 36.6% outside the arc.

The Raptors wing scored a season-high 32 points against the Heat (Nov. 16) and Orlando Magic (Dec. 3). In Toronto’s 112-104 win over Miami, the Indiana product also logged 10 boards, three assists, and one block in 44 minutes of action.

Raptors’ OG Anunoby (wrist) remains out against Spurs for Wednesday night’s interconference matchup

As for San Antonio’s injury report, Romeo Langford (leg), Tre Jones (foot), and Jeremey Sochan (back) are listed as questionable for this non-conference showdown. Devin Vassell (knee) remains out indefinitely.

Furthermore, the Spurs have lost nine straight games. Since their 106-88 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 17, they’ve not won a game. San Antonio is also winless in its past 11 road contests.

Next stop ➡️ Toronto Rodeo Roadtrip continues on Wednesday against the Raptors! #PorVida pic.twitter.com/TqZAnVlDM7 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Toronto is 5-5 in its last 10 games. The Raptors are 5-1 ATS in their previous six home games. They’re 4-1 in their last five meetings at home against San Antonio as well. Toronto is 7-3 in its past 10 matchups versus Southwest Division opponents.

San Antonio is 5-19 away, 12-39 as an underdog, 9-15 ATS away, and 14-40 overall. On the other side, Toronto is 15-12 at home, 16-14 as a favorite, 15-12 ATS at home, and 25-30 outright. Sportsbooks show the Raptors as overwhelming 11-point favorites.