Raptors vs Pacers Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers are set to meet on Saturday at 7:30 EST. This game is going to be played at the Scotiabank Arena as Toronto will be coming in at 41-32 and Indiana will be coming in at 25-49. Considering that the Raptors have been playing much better recently, this is a game that they should be able to take care of.

Raptors vs Pacers – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Raptors vs Pacers

📊 Record: Raptors(41-32), Pacers(25-49)

📅 Date: March 26th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena

🎲 Odds: Raptors(-8.5), Pacers(+8.5)

Raptors vs Pacers Odds

Toronto is going to be coming into this one winning seven of their last 10 games, while Indiana will be coming in only winning three of their last 10.

Raptors vs Pacers Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Saturday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Raptors Injuries

Gary Trent Jr. questionable

Malachi Flynn out

Pacers Injuries

Jalen Smith out

Isaiah Jackson out

Chris Duarte out

T.J. Warren out

Myles Turner out

T.J. McConnell out

Ricky Rubio out

Raptors vs Pacers Preview

Indiana will travel to Toronto on Saturday for a battle versus the Raptors.

Raptors Hoping To Build Momentum

The Toronto Raptors have been one of the more interesting teams throughout the entire season.

They’re going to be coming in with the number seven seed in the Eastern Conference, but if they find ways to get the job done towards the back end of the season, they can certainly move up a few spots.

Toronto is going to be coming into this one after an impressive 117-104 win against an above-average Cavaliers team on Thursday.

On the season, Toronto has the 13th rated net rating, the 15th rated offensive rating, and the 11th rated defensive rating.

Pacers Looking To End Year Strong

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the more disappointing teams of this NBA season. They’re going to be coming in at 25-49 and have only won three of their last 10 games, while being on a two-game losing streak.

In Indiana’s most recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies, they ended up losing by 30 points.

On the season, Indiana has the 22nd rated net rating, the 16th rated offensive rating, and the 27th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Raptors vs Pacers

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Raptors Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

41-31-1 ATS this season.

Pacers Trends

40 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

33-39-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Raptors vs Pacers

For this game, I’m going to go with the Toronto Raptors to cover the spread. I think that Toronto is playing their best basketball as of late, and this is even a team who could make a run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Toronto is a much better team than a lot of people are giving them credit for, and I fully expected to take care of business.

