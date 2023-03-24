Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Pace to Win This Year’s Scoring Title

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) of the Oklahoma City Thunder has come into his own as a true star this year. The quick point guard made his first All-Star Game appearance and is having his best scoring season of his career. SGA has seemingly found a home with the Thunder as they are rebuilding but possess a promising future as they are in prime position to secure a play-in spot with the end of the regular season looming. As if that is not enough, Gilgeous-Alexander is also on pace secure a highly respected accolade.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Having Historic Scoring Season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Numbers This Season

At this rate, SGA is the favorite to win this year’s scoring title. Joel Embiid is the current leader in points per game at 33.2, but SGA still has a chance to surpass the Philadelphia big man. With the Thunder desperate to secure a play-in spot, they will be relying heavily on their All-Star point guard to carry them down this stretch.

SGA is currently averaging 31.4 points per game on an effective field goal percentage of 53.1 percent. If there is any player in the NBA capable of upping his scoring average by two points per game in a short amount of time, it is none other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His explosiveness and ability to finish at the rim is a nightmare for opposing defenses. After all, he is shooting 67.7 percent on attempts of three feet or less.

SGA and His Impact on the Oklahoma City Thunder

As alluded to already, the Thunder have made strides this year under the leadership of Shai Gilgeous- Alexander. That is not to say other players have not played important roles, but this team is heavily reliant on SGA’s productivity. As of right now, Oklahoma City is 36-36 at the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Dallas and Los Angeles are on their trail, but this young Thunder team has proven they can win must-win games this season.

Remember, the game where LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul- Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, it was the Thunder who still came away victorious. Oklahoma City also just recently defeated the Los Angeles Clippers. A game where SGA recorded 31 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. The team’s number one option is SGA and when he is hot, it opens other opportunities for players such as Josh Giddey and Lugentz Dort. All in all, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a legitimate chance not just lead the Thunder to a playoff spot, but also win the scoring title as well.

