Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will miss 7-10 days due to a right ankle sprain, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The four-time All-Star has missed 11 games so far this season.

Booker suffered the injury during Saturday’s 118-109 loss to the Houston Rockets when he stepped on teammate Royce O’Neale’s foot. Suns coach Frank Vogel told reporters after the game that Booker’s X-rays were negative.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Suns hold seventh-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Update on an expected timeline on Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker’s right ankle sprain: pic.twitter.com/psi2abAm6r — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 4, 2024



The nine-year veteran suffered a calf strain and ankle injury earlier this season, causing him to miss three games in October and five in November. However, Booker is still playing at a high level.

Through 50 games (all starts) this season, he is averaging 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 35.8 minutes per game while shooting a career-best-tying 49.4% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could be available for next Thursday’s road game at Boston

In Phoenix’s 133-131 loss against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 26, Booker notched a season-high 62 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks in 38 minutes of action.

The Suns are 31-19 with him in the lineup this year and only 4-17 without.

Furthermore, Phoenix is at Denver on Tuesday night, then host the Toronto Raptors on Thursday and Boston Celtics on Saturday. The club is winless in its last five matchups with the Nuggets in Denver.

The Suns are also scheduled to play at Cleveland next Monday, March 11. Booker could be available for Phoenix’s road game against the Celtics on Thursday, March 14.

Phoenix is 35-26 overall, 20-13 at home, 15-13 away, and 5-5 in their last 10 games. Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant will have to carry the offense during his absence. The Suns’ 118-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night caused them to drop from the fifth spot to seventh seed in the Western Conference standings.