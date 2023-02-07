Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright has high hopes for the Kansas City Chiefs, his hometown team, to win Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, this Sunday.

“Yes sir,” Wainright told Duane Rankin of Arizona Republic when asked whether or not he’s picking Kansas City to win. “You damn right. Cam [Johnson] ain’t got nothing to say. Book [Devin Booker], matter of fact, Book owe me some money. I need that $200.”

Based on a few NBA betting sites, the Suns have ninth-ranked odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, and Denver Nuggets.

Sunday will be the third time Ish Wainright has seen his hometown Kansas City Chiefs in the #SuperBowl. “I can’t wait. It will be the second time we win it.” Sounds like a prediction. Suns players excited for upcoming #SuperBowlLVII in Arizona. #Suns https://t.co/fJThpWn6gu pic.twitter.com/yAAf7ZYdwT — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 7, 2023

Booker had placed a $200 bet on the Cincinatti Bengals to upset the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Of course, that didn’t end well. Cam Johnson is also a huge Bengals fan, so Wainright will have bragging rights until Super Bowl LVII. If the Chiefs win, Booker and Johnson will be in a world of hurt.

Is Wainright attending the big game? “I would love to, but those ticket prices are like, yeah, way too much,” said the Suns wing. “I might just watch it at home. And I think all the family is coming out. I might have a little watch party or something.

“I have a breakfast spot I’m going to go and then just watch the game. Hang out with family and just enjoy all the time with them and enjoy this dub we’re about to get on Philly… I can’t wait. It will be the second time we win it.”

Wainright was born in Kansas City, Missouri. He attended Raytown South Senior High School before transferring to Montrose Christian School in Rockville, Maryland. As a sophomore at Raytown South, he averaged 13.6 points and 9.8 rebounds in the 2010-11 season.

“I know the city is proud,” added Wainright. “The city is happy. You got Pat Mahomes and also [Travis] T-Kelce doing their thing and Coach [Andy] Reid, they’re doing their thing. They’re putting on for Kansas City also. I’m excited.”

Moreover, the Suns wing would love to see the Chiefs win their third super bowl. They’re averaging 6.37 yards per play, whereas Philadelphia is logging 5.89 yards. Kansas City is entering Super Bowl LVII as 1.5-point underdogs.

Bettors are expecting the Eagles to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go under 51. The Chiefs are 11-2 in their last 13 meetings versus NFC East opponents. Philadelphia has won its past seven straight matchups versus AFC teams as well.

Through 37 appearances this NBA season, Wainwright is averaging career highs of 3.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game. Plus, he’s shooting 38.2% from the field and a career-best 34.7% outside the arc.