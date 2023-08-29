Thanasis Antetokounmpo to undergo MRI on left abductor

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo is currently competing for the Greek national team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and the 6-foot-6 wing is set to undergo an MRI on his left adductor after experiencing discomfort in Greece’s 109-81 loss to Team USA on Monday.

Antetokounmpo, 31, is averaging 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 20.3 minutes per game through two games at the World Cup. Although the Greeks lost to Team USA, Greece can still advance beyond Group H with a win against New Zealand to determine which contender reaches the second round.

It’s 1:06 am here in Manila and Thanasis Antetokounmpo is undergoing an MRI after he felt a discomfort on his left adductor in Greece’s game against USA. — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) August 28, 2023

Antetokounmpo was ecstatic to represent Greece in this year’s FIBA World Cup. “This court, for me, is sacred,” he told BasketNews. “When I step on the court, I play to win, I play to the best of my abilities, and whatever I have to give, I give. And certainly, I enjoy it. I enjoy this feeling in my heart.”

The Greek standout has spent the last four NBA seasons with the Bucks. Antetokounmpo came close to signing with the Knicks this offseason. However, he re-signed with Milwaukee in July.

The forward was selected 51st overall by the New York Knicks in the 2014 NBA Draft. Antetokounmpo spent the 2013-14 season with the Delaware 87ers (now Blue Coats) of the NBA Development League (now G League).

The wing then appeared in only two NBA games with the Knicks in the 2015-16 season. Plus, Antetokounmpo played for the Westchester Knicks, New York’s G-League affiliate, from 2014 to 2016.

Furthermore, Antetokounmpo played for Spanish pro league Bàsquet Club Andorra S.A. (2016-17 ACB season) and Greek pro league Panathinaikos B.C. (2017-19) of the Greek Basket League and EuroLeague.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo reveals he was ‘close’ to leaving Milwaukee for the Knicks this summer “Obviously, Giannis is my brother, and obviously, I love Milwaukee. I love Milwaukee. But at the same time… I want to play. You always want to play and feel important. And at the… pic.twitter.com/4IGpQXDIaU — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 28, 2023



While with Panathinaikos, Antetokounmpo became a two-time GBL champion (2018, 2019), two-time GBL Most Spectacular Player (2018-19), three-time GBL All-Star (2013, 2018, 2019), and two-time GBL All-Star Game MVP (2018, 2019).

In 37 games off the bench with Milwaukee in the 2022-23 NBA season, Thanasis Antetokounmpo averaged 1.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 5.6 minutes per game while shooting a career-low 43.5% from the floor and 50% at the foul line.

