Thunder sign Lindy Waters III to new two-year, $3.8 million deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder are signing two-way guard Lindy Waters III to a new two-year, $3.8 million contract, according to sources. This deal also includes a team option for the 2023-24 season.

Waters went undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2020. In March 2021, the guard then signed with the Enid Outlaws of The Basketball League (TBL). In 17 games, Waters averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.

Furthermore, in October 2021, Waters inked a deal with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. Through 16 appearances in the 2021-22 season, the guard averaged 11.4 points, 4.2 boards, 1.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Plus, he shot 51.3% from the floor and 48.3% outside the arc. Additionally, through 11 appearances so far this season, Waters is averaging 18.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 dimes, and 1.5 steals with the Thunder. Not to mention, he’s logging a career-high 35.6 minutes per contest.

During his rookie 2021-22 NBA season, Waters averaged 8.0 points, 2.9 boards, and 1.0 helper in 25 appearances. To add to these statistics, the guard shot 40.6% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range. He went on to sign a two-way contract with the Thunder in February 2022.

On March 30, 2022, in Oklahoma City’s 136-118 loss against the Atlanta Hawks, the Oklahoma State product recorded a career-high 25 points in 33 minutes off the bench. He finished 9-of-15 (60%) shooting from the floor and drained seven 3-pointers.

Mark Daigneault on Lindy Waters III playing two games today: "I liked how he played today in the Blue game. Wanted to see what kind of jolt he could give us… He played so well, I just kept going back to him." — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) February 27, 2023

Equally important, through 25 games off the bench this season, the 25-year-old is tallying 4.4 points and 1.7 boards per contest. He’s posting a career-high true shooting percentage of 57.7% as well.

In Sunday night’s 124-115 loss to Sacramento, the Thunder guard registered season highs of 12 points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench. Along with amassing one assist and two steals, Waters shot 4-of-6 (66.7%) from the field and knocked down three 3s.