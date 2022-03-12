Timberwolves vs Heat Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds

In tonight’s interconference showdown, the Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off versus the Miami Heat at FTX Arena; free NBA picks are viewable here. Minnesota is generating 114 points offensively per game and shooting 35.16% from 3-point range. Continue reading for Timberwolves vs Heat preview content.

Can Tyler Herro and the Heat beat the Timberwolves for the first time this season? Herro is averaging 20.7 points per game. Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below. Read our list of the best NBA betting sites in 2022.

Timberwolves vs Heat Game Information

🏀 Teams: Minnesota Timberwolves | Miami Heat

Minnesota Timberwolves | Miami Heat 📊 Record: Timberwolves (38-30, 37-30-1 ATS) | Heat (45-23, 40-27-1 ATS)

Timberwolves (38-30, 37-30-1 ATS) | Heat (45-23, 40-27-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports North & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports North & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: FTX Arena; Miami, Florida

FTX Arena; Miami, Florida 🎲 NBA Odds: Timberwolves +6 (-110) | Heat -6 (-110)

Timberwolves vs Heat NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Timberwolves vs Heat Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

PG Patrick Beverley (questionable) | PG Jordan McLaughlin (questionable) | PG McKinley Wright IV (out indefinitely)

Miami Heat Injury Report

PF Markieff Morris (out indefinitely) | SG Caleb Martin (questionable)

Timberwolves vs Heat Preview and News | NBA Picks

Entering Saturday night’s contest, the Timberwolves are attempting to recover from their 118-110 road loss against the Magic on Friday. Of course, this defeat put an end to their six-game win streak, and they are 7-3 in their previous 10 contests. While Minnesota outscored Orlando 36-24 in the opening quarter, the Timberwolves also surrendered 58 second-half points.

In their eight-point loss, forward Anthony Edwards closed out his performance with 25 points in 34 minutes on the court. Center Karl-Anthony Towns also finished with a double-double, accumulating 21 points, 13 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34 minutes played. Minnesota is now 16-18 away, 22-12 at home and 18-16 ATS on the road.

Jimmy 'got a lot of' Buckets Congrats on another milestone, @JimmyButler! pic.twitter.com/fCu8ElErp2 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 12, 2022

On the other side, in the Heat’s 117-105 home win over the Cavaliers on Friday, center Bam Adebayo ended his outing with a double-double. He amassed 30 points, 17 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 33 minutes spent on the court. On top of Miami outscoring Cleveland 58-46 in the free throw lane, the team shot 41-for-86 (47.7%) from the field. Free NBA picks and betting trends are below.

Regarding ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Heat have a 65.3% probability of winning.

Furthermore, the Heat are 8-2 in their past 10 games played. The team’s two losses during this stretch were against playoff contenders: the Bucks and Suns. And, Miami is 9-2 in its previous 11 matchups versus Western Conference opponents.

After beating the Cavs, the Heat are now 24-8 at home, 21-15 away and 18-14 ATS at home. In the last three head-to-head meetings, the Timberwolves are 2-1 versus the Heat. On Nov. 24, 2021, Minnesota defeated Miami 113-101 at Target Center.

Timberwolves vs Heat NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Minnesota is 6-1 ATS in its last seven contests.

The Timberwolves are 6-1 SU in their previous seven games played.

Also, the total has gone over in 14 of the Timberwolves’ past 20 contests.

As for Miami, the team is 6-1 ATS in the team’s last seven games played.

The Heat are 13-3 SU in their previous 16 contests.

Plus, the total has gone over in the Heat’s past seven matchups versus the Timberwolves.

Projected Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

PG Patrick Beverley | SG D’Angelo Russell | PF Jarred Vanderbilt | SF Anthony Edwards | C Karl-Anthony Towns

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Duncan Robinson | SG Kyle Lowry | PF P.J. Tucker | SF Jimmy Butler | C Bam Adebayo

Timberwolves vs Heat Prediction | Free NBA Picks

Comparing these interconference contenders’ betting records, Minnesota is 27-9 as a favorite, 11-21 as an underdog and 18-16 ATS away, while Miami is 33-15 as a favorite, 12-8 as an underdog and 18-14 ATS at home. The total has gone over in the Timberwolves’ previous five road matchups against the Heat.

To add to that statistic, Minnesota is 0-5-1 ATS in its past six matchups versus Southeast Division opponents. Since Patrick Beverley sustained an injury yesterday and the Timberwolves have a losing record on the road, pick the Heat to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 228. For first-time bettors, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

