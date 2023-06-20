Timberwolves want Naz Reid to return for the 2023-24 season

The Minnesota Timberwolves are interested in re-signing 6-foot-9 center Naz Reid this offseason. Reid, 23, converted his two-way contract into a four-year, $6.12 million deal with Minnesota in July 2019.

Reid is now an unrestricted free agent. After averaging career-high numbers in points and rebounds per game throughout the 2022-23 season, Timberwolves G.M. Tim Connelly may decide to bring him back.

A good handful of Wolves roster players at the facility today. I’ve seen Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels and Jordan McLaughlin. The frequency in which Wolves players spend time in Minnesota during the summer has really gone up over the last few years. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) June 19, 2023



“The Timberwolves want him back. That is true from the very top of the organization down through the front office and coaching staff,” wrote Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “Taylor, Marc, and Rodriguez are all on board with trying to get Naz Reid back. The discussions on a contract have gone on all season and will continue.

“It has gotten to the point where free agency is so close that Reid almost has to dip his toe in the water to see where the market is before he makes a decision. But the Wolves are very much alive in this situation, which was made even clearer by his presence at the practice facility on Monday.”

Minnesota Timberwolves are interested in bringing back Naz Reid for the 2023-24 season, could offer a full non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $10.5-12.2 million

Reid made 11 starts in 68 appearances with Minnesota this past 2022-23 season. He averaged career highs of 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Along with logging 1.1 assists and 18.4 minutes per game, the center shot a career-best 53.7% from the field.

In the Timberwolves’ 109-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 26, Reid scored a career-high 30 points in 37 minutes as a starter. He also recorded nine boards, three assists, five steals, and two blocks while shooting 12-of-22 (54.5%) from the floor and 4-of-11 (36.4%) outside the arc.

Additionally, in Minnesota’s 135-128 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 3, the New Jersey native scored 13 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds. He finished 6-of-12 (50%) shooting from the field in 30 minutes off the bench as well.

Also, several #Timberwolves players were at Mayo Clinic Square this morning. The list includes Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid. No sign of Karl-Anthony Towns, which isn’t a surprise. #Raisedbywolves @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/sGbB1vkUqr — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) June 19, 2023



“Leaving them would be a little heartbreaking, but they understand as well,” Reid told the Minnesota Star-Tribune in a Zoom interview last Thursday. “Obviously we’re trying to push the opposite way to stay together. They’ve tried. I’m hanging out with them all the time. We’re getting closer and closer, so it would be hard for me to leave those guys.”

“… But it’s a business, and everything has to play out for both parties. … Whatever we can do for me to be back in Minnesota would be lovely, but I also feel like I’ve grown to a higher role or situation than I was in, in the beginning of the year.”

The 2023 NBA Draft is this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves hold only the 53rd pick of the draft.

