In a surprising turn of events, top-20 recruit Trentyn Flowers has reclassified from the class of 2024 to the class of 2023. Flowers, a 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, is now set to join the Louisville Cardinals. Basketball Insiders predicted his destination a month ago, and now it’s official.

Flowers Officially Commits to Louisville

Trentyn Flowers, a consensus top-20 recruit in the college basketball class of 2024, decided to skip his last year of high school and head straight to college. The talented small forward had his pick of top schools, including Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, North Carolina, and Kansas. Ultimately, Flowers found his home in Louisville.

2024 5⭐️ Trentyn Flowers has committed Louisville and Kenny Payne. Flowers is an athletic, two-way wing who can score the ball, defend multiple positions and can make plays for his teammates. Another HUGE addition for Kenny Payne and the Cards. #23 in the ESPN60. pic.twitter.com/wmM3WQzSFY — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 17, 2023

Explaining his decision, Flowers told On3, “I chose Louisville because I knew from the first time I visited there that I wanted to be a Card. I have a unique bond with the coaching staff, and they feel like my family. My goal is to be a pro. They have a plan for me that aligns with my goals. They believe in my abilities and that I will be an immediate impact the minute I arrive.”

A month ago, Flowers shared his positive experience visiting Louisville, praising the atmosphere at their midnight madness event and the support from the coaching staff. He was particularly impressed by the fans, who showed him a lot of love during his visit.

Flowers Delivers Message to the Fans

Flowers sends a clear message to the Louisville community: “I’m excited to get there, wear Louisville proudly across my chest and restore the culture the city has been built on. I have appreciated all the love I have received from the fans. I want them to know they also played a part in my decision because they reminded me of how much love and support would be there waiting for me.”

He continues, “I have 1000% confidence in myself. I am a program changer.”

The talented small forward will join a top-ten Louisville class in 2023. Flowers’ scouting report highlights his good pop around the rim, impressive size, athleticism, and smooth jumper. With the ability to play both small forward and power forward positions, he is a versatile asset for the team.

Trentyn Flowers’ decision to reclassify and commit to Louisville demonstrates his determination to excel in college basketball. The Cardinals’ coaching staff and fans have welcomed him with open arms, and the city of Louisville eagerly awaits his arrival. As Flowers prepares to soar on the court, the future looks bright for both him and the Cardinals.

