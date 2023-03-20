The Toronto Raptors own a 35-37 record after a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, 118-11 last night. At ninth in the Eastern Conference, they have ten regular season games left. It’s more than likely that they will be in the play-in tournament. A healthy squad will be needed to earn a playoff spot from the play-in and losing Scottie Barnes last night is a blow to their roster. He left the game early with a left wrist injury and X-rays came back negative after the game.

Barnes played just 13 minutes last night where he recorded five points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal vs Milwaukee. The reigning ROY has been having another strong year for the Raptors and has only missed three games. That number may increase after injuring his left wrist vs the Bucks last night.

It hasn’t been a strong year for the Raptors overall, but they need Barnes’ production if they want a chance in the play-in tournament. NBA betting sites have the Raptors at (+20000) to win the Finals this season.

Raptors say Scottie Barnes (left wrist) will not return. X-rays were negative and he will be evaluated further on Monday in Toronto. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 20, 2023

Scottie Barnes with undergo further evaluation of his wrist today when the team is back in Toronto

Before the short 13 minutes he played last night, Banres had been finding his groove the past few games. It’s a blow to the Raptors as he’s one of the team’s best defenders and averages the third-most rebounds per game for them. In his last four games before last night’s injury, he was averaging (22.3) points, (7.3) rebounds, (5.5) assists, and (1.3) steals.

Less than two weeks ago he scored a career-high 32 points vs the Lakers. Losing his offensive and defensive output is going to be hard for the Raptors to replace. Barnes is still only 21 years old and has a high motor. When he plays, he makes a huge impact on both sides of the ball.

With ten games left in the regular season, Toronto will be hoping for the best results possible when Barnes gets his wrist looked at again. In the meantime, the Raptors’ next game is Wednesday vs the Indiana Pacers.