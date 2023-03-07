Home » news » Watch Scottie Barnes And The Rest Of His Teammates Try To Understand Why He Was Ejected Vs The Nuggets Last Night

Main Page

Watch Scottie Barnes and the rest of his teammates try to understand why he was ejected vs the Nuggets last night

Updated 5 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Toronto Raptors were in control for a majority of the game vs the Denver Nuggets last night. That was 2021-22 ROY Scottie Barnes was ejected from the game and Denver was essentially able to seal the game after that. Nobody on the court for the Raptors including Barnes could understand why he was ejected and even the refs after the game has some fishy explanations for why it happened. It costed the Raptors a much-needed win that they did not get. 

After the loss Toronto fell to 32-34 this year. They are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference with just 16 games left in the regular season. The Raptors were so close to winning that game last night, but the ejection of Scottie Barned derailed Toronto in the biggest moment of the game.

NBA betting sites have the Raptors at (+20000) to win the Finals this season.

Barnes’ ejection derailed the Raptors last night and essentially handed the game to the Nuggets

Jakob Poeltl had been called for a foul late in the game and Barnes claimed he was talking to himself, but Scott Foster saw otherwise. The veteran referee said that Barned made some comments that questioned the integrity of the officials and was ejected with just one technical foul which is not very common.

His body language was normal and it really must have been what Barnes said that got him ejected with just one foul. He said he was talking to himself and the ref thought he was speaking to him. Even NBA veteran Andre Iguodala took to twitter to try to understand Fosters rationale behind ejecting Barnes.

Head coach Nick Nurse was furious at the end of the game and was trying to plead his case for his young player, but there was no stopping Scott Foster. Nurse said there “was nothing there, nothing” when referring to the play that Barnes was ejected. He was still impressed with his team’s effort against the best team in the Western Conference.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now