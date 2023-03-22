College Basketball
Two Illinois High School Basketball Players Die In Sledding Crash
Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr, two high school basketball players for Prairie Central High School in Fairbury, Illinois, passed away over the weekend after a tragic sledding accident during spring break at Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Frisco, Colorado.
According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 8:35 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 19. Bazzell and Fehr’s sled flew off a snowbank at the bottom of a half-pike. The senior athletes landed on the thick ice below at a high speed.
“The two individuals came down hard on the hard ice below causing blunt force trauma,” said a police official. “Individuals should always practice safe on-snow activity habits and to be aware of the risks associated with these activities.”
— Prairie Central High School (@PCHS_Hawks) March 20, 2023
First responders attempted to aid Bazzell and Fehr, but the two were pronounced dead on the scene. Bazzell, 18, played varsity basketball and football for Prairie Central High School. The young prospect appeared in only one game his senior year.
Dylan Bazzell was selected Associated Press First-Team All-State. In his junior year, the athlete averaged 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 29.4 minutes in 17 games.
Prairie Central High School offers prayers and support to the families of Dylan Bazell, Drew Fehr
Drew Fehr, 17, also played basketball and football at the varsity level. Last year in his junior season, Fehr averaged 3.8 points, 3.7 boards, and 18.5 minutes per game through 15 appearances.
like to ask that you keep the families of Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr in your prayers.”https://twitter.com/IWUhoopscom/status/1638166764293967873On Twitter, the official Prairie Central High School account sent out a message to the local community on Monday. The district is offering its services to any students who need counseling, prayer, and support.
