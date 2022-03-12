Warriors vs Bucks Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center at 8:30 on Saturday. This has the potential to be an NBA Finals matchup, so expect a highly competitive game. The Bucks are going to be coming into this one as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-25 record and have won six games in a row. The Golden State Warriors on the other hand are going to be coming in with the number three seed in the Western Conference with a 45-22 record including winning their last two games.

Bucks vs Warriors – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors

📊 Record: Bucks(42-25), Warriors(45-22)

📅 Date: March 12th, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass, ABC

🏟 Venue: Chase Center

🎲 Odds: Bucks(-1.5), Warriors(+1.5)

Bucks vs Warriors Odds

The Bucks and the Warriors will meet at the Chase Center on Saturday. Milwaukee is going to look to win their seventh in a row while Golden State is looking to continue this two-game win streak that they are currently on.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Bucks vs Warriors Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Saturday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Bucks Injuries

George Hill (neck) out

Pat Connaughton (finger) out

Brook Lopez (back) out

Warriors Injuries

Andre Iguodala (back) out

Gary Payton II (knee) questionable

Otto Porter Jr (illness) questionable

Draymond Green (back) out

Bucks vs Warriors Preview

Milwaukee will travel to Golden State on Saturday night for a battle versus the Warriors. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Saturday’s game, check out our Bucks vs Warriors preview below.

Milwaukee Looking To Stay Hot

The Milwaukee Bucks weren’t playing bad basketball before this six-game win streak, but they certainly did not play the brand of basketball that everybody was expecting them to after winning an NBA title a season ago, which just goes to show how good this Bucks team really is.

Milwaukee is going to be coming into this one after beating the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night 124-115. In that game, Giannis Antetokounmpo did his usual thing while scoring 43 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Giannis has led this Bucks team to a top-two seed in the Eastern Conference once again.

Milwaukee currently has the seventh rated net rating, the fourth rated offensive rating, and the 16th rated defensive rating.

Warriors Building Momentum

Prior to their two-game win streak, the Golden State Warriors were certainly not playing the type of basketball that anybody expected this team to. They are still 3-7 in their last 10 games, but if the last two games are any indication, this team is turning it around. They were able to come away with an impressive win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night 112-97, and they also took down the potential MVP in Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, 113- 102

In their most recent win against the Denver Nuggets, Stephen Curry was able to get back on track as he finished the game with 34 points and added nine rebounds.

Golden State has the number two rated net rating, the 11th ranked offensive rating, and the second-ranked defense of breathing.

NBA Betting Trends —Bucks vs Warriors

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Bucks Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER this season.

31-36 ATS this season.

Warriors Trends

29 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

33-30-4 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Bucks vs Warriors

For this game, I’m going to go with the Milwaukee Bucks to cover the spread. I think that this team is going to win this game and with how well they have looked as of late, I fully expect that trend to continue.

When we also factor in that the Golden State Warriors don’t have a good interior defense, it seems likely that Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be able to carry the Bucks to a victory.

Get free NBA bets for the Bucks vs Warriors game at BetOnline below.