After missing the playoffs last season, the New York Knicks were not going to let that happen again. The Knicks finished with the fifth-best record in the East and earned a first-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. New York dismantled Clevelnad’s top-ranked defense in five games and will play the Heat in Round 2. This is the franchise’s first playoff series win in 10 years and only the second since 2001.

The New York Knicks were bullies on the glass yesterday and out-rebounded the Cavs 48-30. Mitchell Robinson played one of his best games this season and had a monster double-double with 13 points and 18 boards. Julius Randle did reinjure his ankle last night and played just 16 minutes.

Game 1 between the Knicks and the Heat is this Sunday at 1:00 pm EST. New York Sports Betting sites have the Knicks at (-168) to win Game 1 at home.

The Knicks have won a playoff series for the first time since 2013 1st Round vs the Celtics. Entering this postseason, the Knicks had won 1 playoff series since 2001, the fewest of any team during that span. Spike Lee celebrates a series win for the first time since 2013. pic.twitter.com/1P7vTpNeoF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 27, 2023

Julius Randle’s health continues to be a concerning issue for the New York Knicks in this postseason run. The two-time all-stat reinjured his ankle last night and played only 16 minutes. He went into the locker room after tweaking his ankle and came back out in street clothes.

Luckily, the Knicks made an incredible move this offseason when they signed Jalen Brunson. He’s been their catalyst offensively throughout the 2023 playoffs and is leading the team with (24.0) points per game. On top of that, he is leading the team with (4.8) assists and (2.2) steals.

RJ Barrett also came alive for the Knicks in Games 3, 4, and 5 after a shaky start to the series. He was able to give the Knicks the offensive production that they were missing from Randle. The Knicks played the Heat four times this regular season and won three of those games. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals is this Sunday in what should be a thrilling series.