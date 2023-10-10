Wizards’ Deni Avdija Speaks Out Against Hamas’ Attack On Israel

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija was born and raised in Beit Zera, Israel, and played professional basketball for Maccabi Tel Aviv of the Basketball Premier League (BPL) and EuroLeague from 2017 through 2020.

Avdija, 22, is the only active NBA player born in Israel. On Monday, the 6-foot-9 wing condemned Hamas’ terrorist attack on his home country. “While I’m here playing ball, my thoughts are constantly pulled back to Israel,” he said.

Deni Avdija with a heavy heart pic.twitter.com/lCzBPVKDp4 — Neil Dalal (@NeilDalal96) October 9, 2023



“This past Saturday, terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad unleashed devastation in 21 spots across Gaza. They mercilessly murdered and slaughtered innocent children, women, and elders — some at home, others during a party while celebrating a holiday.

“The haunting images of women, children, and elders being taken into Gaza, many meeting a tragic end, remain etched in my memory. … Knowing some victims personally adds another layer to my heartache.”

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija denounces Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel, received a deferment from mandatory service in the Israel Defense Forces in 2020

Avdija also added that he is continuing to have conversations with his teammates and the D.C. community to help emphasize the seriousness of this attack. The Israelite plans to use his platform to put a spotlight on the situation.

“Those haunting images from Gaza, showing the lives lost, are hard to shake off.”

Over the weekend, retired New York Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire — who converted to Judaism about five years ago — also spoke out against Hamas, calling the militant terrorist group “cowards.”

On Saturday, Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas launched an invasion against Israel from the Gaza Strip.