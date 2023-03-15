Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers recorded his fifth game this season with at least 35 points and 15 rebounds, the most by an L.A. player since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-00. The NBA Hall of Famer went on to win MVP that season.

In Tuesday night’s 123-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the eight-time All-Star logged 17 boards and one assist in 34 minutes while shooting 11-of-18 (61.1%) from the field and 12-of-13 (92.3%) at the foul line.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Anthony Davis and the Lakers possess eighth-shortest odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are giving the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors greater odds.

The Lakers led 75-40 at halftime, a whopping 35 points, their largest lead in a road game of the shot-clock era. “I just wanted to come out ultra-aggressive tonight, knowing how important this game was,” said Anthony Davis. “Everybody did. We were playing the right way, playing great defensively and sharing the ball offensively, playing together and we were clicking on all cylinders.”

With only 13 games left of the regular season, Los Angeles is 34-35 and ranks 10th in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers have just a one-game lead over the Utah Jazz and Pelicans. They must continue to win to at least qualify for the play-in tournament.

Fellow teammate Malik Beasley had a surprising career night for all the right reasons. Beasley amassed 24 points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals, and drained seven 3-pointers in the first half, the most by a Lakers player since Kobe Bryant in 2003.

Moreover, the Lakers outscored New Orleans 33-25 in the fourth quarter. “It was very important for us, just for standing purposes, tiebreaker purposes and then getting back in the win column,” added Anthony Davis, who was selected first overall by the Pelicans in the 2012 NBA Draft.

However, injuries are taking a toll on Anthony Davis. The four-time All-NBA member has appeared in just 44 games. Lakers coach Darvin Ham informed reporters after the win that Davis would be rested against the Houston Rockets for Wednesday night’s matchup. The 11-year veteran is still dealing with a lingering right foot stress reaction injury.

“It’s tough; the position we’re in. You want to go out and play,” added the Lakers center. “But at the end of the day, with an injury like that, you don’t want it to go to the other side. So, you want to stay on top of it. I’m going to be there coaching the guys up, trying to make sure we do whatever we can to get the win.” Will Anthony Davis become healthy for the playoffs, assuming the team qualifies?

