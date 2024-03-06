Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (right calf injury maintenance) and forward Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury management) have both been downgraded from questionable to out for Wednesday night’s road game against the Washington Wizards.

This is the second night of a back-to-back. It will be Harris’ 22nd game missed this season. Through 39 games (12 starts) in his 10th season, he’s averaging 7.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 22.9 minutes per game while shooting 45.8% from the floor.

In Orlando’s 106-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 30, the Michigan State product recorded a season-high 17 points, three rebounds, and three assists in 21 minutes off the bench.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Magic hold 24th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Indiana Pacers.

Update: #Magic’s Gary Harris (right calf injury maintenance) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury maintenance) have both been downgraded from Questionable to OUT for tonight’s game at Wizards, the 2nd of a back-to-back. https://t.co/lDzbxnEZJa pic.twitter.com/utvPh2vQrD — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) March 6, 2024



Meanwhile, tonight’s game will be Isaac’s 21st game missed this season. In 42 appearances, the 6-foot-10 wing has averaged 6.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 14.8 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 49% from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range.

During the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament on Nov. 17, the Florida State product notched a season-high 18 points on 6-of-8 (75%) shooting from the floor in a 103-97 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (calf), forward Jonathan Isaac (knee) out vs. Washington Wizards

Heading into this Eastern Conference matchup, the only players listed on Washington’s injury report are forwards Marvin Bagley III (back) and Isaiah Livers (hip). Bagley was downgraded to out against the Magic, whereas Livers is out for the remainder of the season.

The Magic are 3-0 against the Wizards in the regular-season series. Orlando is 7-1 in its last eight contests and 6-2 in its past eight road games. The Magic have won the previous five meetings with Washington. They’ve also covered the spread in their last 10 games played in March.

Furthermore, the Magic won 127-119 in the last matchup on Dec. 26. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 28 points while rookie Anthony Black scored a career-high 23 points. Paolo Banchero added 24 points and eight assists.



Orlando is 15-18 away and 21-3 as a favorite this season.

As for the Wizards, they’re winless in their past 15 home games. Washington is just 3-25 at home for the season. The struggling club is 0-5 in its last five meetings versus an Eastern Conference opponent.

Moreover, the Wizards are 2-10 against the rest of their Southeast Division as well. Washington’s last home win was Dec. 29 against the Brooklyn Nets. The team has gone 3-27 since then.

NBA sportsbooks show Orlando as a 7-point favorite at Washington. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Magic hold a 69.6% chance of defeating Washington.