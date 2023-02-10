Both The Grizzlies And Pacers Offered Three First-Round Picks For O.G. Anunoby In A Trade

The Toronto Raptors were expected to be big-time sellers at the deadline yesterday, but the team kept their star players in tact. At tenth in East the Raptors would be in the play-in tournament if the season ended today and the team has bigger aspirations than that. Toronto’s front-office retained one of the league’s most sought after players in O.G. Anunoby. Both the Pacers and Grizzlies offered three-first round picks for Anunoby, but the Raptors stayed put.

Nearly half the teams in the league had made a call to inquire about the defensive specialist for Toronto. Jimmy Butler and himself are tied to NBA with (2.1) steals per game. Elite defenders are not easy to come by and Anunoby is a player that could elevate a team to a championship contender.

That’s why the Pacers and Grizzlies offered huge trade capital, but the Raptors will wait until the offseason to make the big decisions. NBA betting sites have Toronto at (+15000) to win the Finals this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly offered the Raptors three 1st round picks for OG Anunoby, per @ZachLowe_NBA “But Toronto made it clear to these teams like 'we want a player too.'” (h/t @RealGM ) pic.twitter.com/W3rX8txb7e — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 10, 2023

Big time trade offers were made for Anunoby, but the Raptors stayed put for the rest of the season

O.G. Anunoby was no the only Raptor who was receiving trade calls. Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and Gary Trent Jr. all has other teams interested in a trade. Reports say this was strategical by the Raptors front-office to test the market and see where other teams value his players at.

That’s precisely what he did with Anunoby as both the Grizzlies and Pacers offered three first-round picks for the 2019 NBA champ. NBA insider Zach Lowe had more information on what a trade may have looked like. This was a comment he made on his podcast.

“For instance, I’ve heard Memphis offered three first round picks for Anunoby,”… “But Toronto made it clear to these teams like ‘we want a player too.’ I don’t think that sort of player was on the table at least from their view at least in Memphis.” – Zach Lowe

The Grizzles were reluctant to send over a player along with the three first-round draft picks and that was essentially what made the trade stall. Indiana offered three first rounders as well along with the Rockets second-round pick next year. Just like the Grizzlies, they did not want to send over a player in the deal.

Anunoby is a player that a number of team value extremely high and he’ll be one of the bigger free-agents in this coming offseason. This is likely his last season with the Raptors.