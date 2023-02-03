Main Page
Charles Barkley Is Shocked That Jalen Brunson Was Not Chosen To Be An All-Star This Year
Many were skeptical of the New York Knicks signing Jalen Brunson in the offseason. In his previous four seasons with Dallas he played a smaller role off the bench, but he’s blossomed into a full-time starter for the Knicks this season. Brunson has silenced the haters who doubted what he could so with the Knicks. However, Brunson was not selected to the all-star game this season and NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley was shocked.
In 49 games started and played for the Knicks this season, Brunson is averaging a career-high’s in (22.8) points, (6.2) assists, and (1.0) steals per game along with (3.5) rebounds. The NBA media thought that both Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson were deserving of making the all-star, but that did not happen.
Brunson took a huge leap in his career this season as first-year member of the Knicks. Guards taken over him for Eastern Conference reserves were Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Tyrese Haliburton.
"The only thing that really sucks about it is I think @jalenbrunson1 should be right here with me"
Get a teammate like Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/U64YJRAOWf
— KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) February 3, 2023
Jalen Brunson was not picked to be a 2022-23 all-star reserve
A number of media outlets and personnel had been predicting all season that Brunson would be an all-star for the Knicks this season. That includes NBA on TNT’s Charles Barkley who found out the news live on air that Brunson was not selected.
Here’s what Chuck had to say.
“I am kinda shocked Jalen Brunson didn’t make it. This is one of the best free agent signings in a long time, I am not saying take anybody off, but I am saying Jalen Brunson deserved to make this team,” – Charles Barkley
Making the all-star team is a difficult task for the players who are not the superstars in this league like Luka Doncic or Giannis Antetokounmpo. Even with the season that Brunson is having, his stardom is not enough to get him the votes he needed. All-star reserves were also voted on by head coaches around the league in the past weeks or so.
Brunson likely feels like he was snubbed from the all-star game and he can use this as motivation going forward. Use it as fuel to train harder and come back an even better player next season in search of his first all-star selection.
