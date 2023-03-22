Main Page
Is Deandre Ayton playing tonight (Mar. 22) vs the LA Lakers?
The Phoenix Suns are currently a top-four team in the Western Conference and have a 38-33 record. Injuries have held the team back from their true potential all season long and that continued after the blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. After their game vs the Lakers tonight the Suns only have 10 regular season games. Out for the second-straight game in a row for Phoenix tonight is big man, Deandre Ayton.
He’s played in 61 of the teams’ 71 games this season and is one of three Suns players who’s played in at least 50 games this season. Devin Booker has missed nearly 30 games this season and Kevin Durant has played just three games for Phoenix since being traded right before the deadline.
Phoenix has championship aspirations, but they need their squad to be healthy in the biggest moment of the season. Arizona Sports Betting sites have the Suns at (+600) to win the Finals this season.
Kevin Durant (ankle) and Deandre Ayton (hip) are out for tomorrows game vs the Lakers. Neither player traveled with the team
— Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 21, 2023
The Phoenix Suns will be without big man, Deandre Ayton tonight
Ayton suffered a right hip contusion in the team’s home win last Thursday vs the Orlando Magic. The injury caused the big man to miss Sunday’s contest vs the Thunder and he’ll be out again tonight when the Suns are on the road to face the Lakers.
It’s been another strong season and he’s been able to fill in voids when the team is dealing with injuries. Large numbers for Phoenix have missed games this season or have been traded and that has increased Ayton’s scoring out load. He’s averaging a career-high (13.6) field-goal attempts per game but is scoring just (18.3) points per game.
That number should be much higher for the number of shots he is taking. However, Ayton hardly takes threes this season and nearly all of his shots are two-pointers. Bismack Biyambo got the start on Sunday when Ayton did not play and head coach Monty Williams could take the same approach tonight.
- Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa to enter NCAA transfer portal
- Is Deandre Ayton playing tonight (Mar. 22) vs the LA Lakers?
- Former NBA player Chandler Parsons says he feared guarding Kevin Durant more than LeBron James
- Is Luka Doncic playing tonight (Mar. 22) vs the Golden State Warriors?
- Karl-Anthony Towns to return tonight after missing 51 straight games
-
Main Page 5 days ago
Paul Pierce sparks fire around Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend rumors
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Could Crimson Tide Justify Firing Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats With His Huge Buyout After Brandon Miller Gun Incident?
-
College Basketball 6 days ago
Jay Bilas’ March Madness Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Michigan to Miss First NCAA Tournament Since 2015 – What is Juwan Howard’s Buyout if Wolverines Fire Him?