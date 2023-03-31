Is LeBron James playing tonight (Mar. 31) vs. Timberwolves?

LeBron James (foot) of the Los Angeles Lakers is listed as questionable for Friday night’s road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 19-time All-Star missed 13 straight games due to a right foot tendon injury.

James, 38, has missed a total of 27 games so far this season. Other players listed on Los Angeles’ injury report include Anthony Davis (foot) and Mo Bamba. Davis is probable at the moment, whereas Bamba remains out indefinitely.

Per a few NBA betting sites, LeBron James and the Lakers have eighth-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James is listed as questionable and Anthony Davis is probable for Lakers vs. Timberwolves tomorrow. D’Angelo Russell is off the injury report. pic.twitter.com/4Adlzgf7DN — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) March 30, 2023

Through 49 appearances and 48 starts this season, LeBron James is averaging 29.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 35.8 minutes per game. The 20-year veteran is also shooting 50.2% from the field and 30.6% outside the arc.

In the Lakers’ 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 16, the four-time MVP scored a season-high 48 points in 36 minutes of action. Along with notching eight boards and nine assists, James shot 16-of-26 (61.5%) from the floor and drained five 3-pointers.

Lakers superstar LeBron James (foot) is questionable against Timberwolves for Friday night’s road game

Entering Friday night’s matchup, the Lakers are 6-4 in their last 10 games. However, they’re 1-5 in their past six meetings versus Minnesota. Not to mention, L.A. is 0-6 ATS in its previous six encounters against the Timberwolves. But at least the team is 5-2 ATS in its last seven contests played on a Friday.

Meanwhile, Austin Rivers (illness), Taurean Prince (illness), and Jaylen Nowell (knee) are all questionable for the Timberwolves. Kyle Anderson (illness), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), and Anthony Edwards (illness) are probable. Since the Lakers trail Minnesota by half a game in the West standings, it’s imperative for LeBron James to play.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Lakers: PROBABLE

Anderson – Illness

Edwards – Illness

Towns – Right Calf Strain QUESTIONABLE

Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy

Prince – Illness

Reid – Left Wrist Injury

Rivers – Illness

Ryan – Illness — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) March 30, 2023

Additionally, Minnesota is 5-5 in its past 10 contests. The Timberwolves are coming off a 107-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Furthermore, the point total has gone under in all five of Minnesota’s previous home games. The Wolves are 5-1 ATS in their last six meetings versus Pacific Division opponents as well.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 51.4% chance of defeating Minnesota on the road. Sportsbooks show L.A. as a 1-point underdog away. Considering the Lakers remains only half a game ahead of the 10th-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the West, the team needs LeBron James.

