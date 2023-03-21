Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (neck) and Alec Burks (foot) have been ruled out for Tuesday night’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks. Duren suffered his neck injury in Sunday’s 112-100 loss to the Miami Heat.

Late during the third quarter, the 6-foot-10 rookie out of Memphis fouled Kevin Love over the head underneath the basket after the Heat wing executed a pump fake. Duren collided with Love as he came down, resulting in the 15-year veteran’s injury.

According to NBA betting sites, the Pistons have no chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Kevin Love is bleeding from the side of his head after a collision with Jalen Duren. pic.twitter.com/tclk7yMCKg — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) March 19, 2023

Both Love and Duren left Sunday’s game and did not return. Duren was evaluated by Detroit’s medical staff after feeling “woozy.” While Love received four stiches, the Pistons center was tested for a brain injury. Detroit coach Dwane Casey has not yet provided an update.

Through 58 appearances this season, Duren is averaging 8.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 24.6 minutes per game. Plus, the rookie center is shooting 63.4% from the field and 61.7% beyond the arc.

On Feb. 10, in the Pistons’ 138-131 win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Memphis product scored a season-high 30 points in 42 minutes as a starter. Along with tallying 17 boards, three assists, one steal, and four blocks, he shot 13-of-20 (65%) from the floor and knocked down four free throws.

Other players listed on Detroit’s injury report include R.J. Hampton (back) and Isaiah Livers (hip). Both Hampton and Livers are questionable for Tuesday night’s matchup. Not to mention, Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) and Isaiah Stewart (hip) remain out indefinitely.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Pistons C Jalen Duren (neck) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game vs. the Hawks. SF/PF Isaiah Livers (hip) is listed questionable. pic.twitter.com/bv494jRHHu — DK Nation (@dklive) March 20, 2023

Additionally, the Pistons are 1-9 in their last 10 games and past 10 meetings versus Eastern Conference opponents. They’re currently on a three-game skid. Detroit is also winless in its previous eight road games. To add to these betting trends, the team is 1-5 ATS in its last six contests.

As for the Hawks, a lot more is at stake. Atlanta is 35-36 and ranks eighth overall in the East. The Hawks remain half a game ahead of Toronto and have a 1.5-game lead over Chicago. More importantly, they’re 4-6 in their past 10 contests. Atlanta is 8-1 in its previous nine contests played on a Tuesday.

