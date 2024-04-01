Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is nearing a return and could play as early as Tuesday night at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The reigning MVP has been out since January 30 with a left meniscus injury.

Embiid has “positively completed multiple five-on-five scrimmage sessions in recent days,” according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Philadelphia has gone 26-8 with Embiid this season and 14-27 without him.

ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is nearing a return and expected to play this week. The reigning MVP has been out since January 30 with a left meniscus injury. His status for Tuesday vs. OKC is expected later today. pic.twitter.com/Rn4mb6Qizv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 1, 2024



Embiid underwent surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his left knee on Feb. 6. The Sixers’ return timetable for him was 6-8 weeks. 76ers coach Nick Nurse provided an update on the 7-footer last week.

“I think there’s a very good likelihood that he will return before the play-in, playoff,” Nurse said before Wednesday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Prior to Embiid’s injury, he was averaging career highs of 35.3 points and 5.7 assists, along with 11.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 1.8 blocks, and 34 minutes per game. Plus, he was shooting 53.3% from the field and a career-best 88.3% at the foul line. Joel Embiid scored a career-best 70 points, averaged a career-high 38 points per 36 minutes before injury In Philadelphia’s 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22, Embiid scored a career-high 70 points on 24-of-41 (58.5%) shooting from the field, 1-of-2 (50%) beyond the arc, and 21-of-23 (91.3%) at the foul line. Embiid became the ninth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game. He broke Wilt Chamberlain’s 76ers franchise record of 68 points as well. No player had ever put up a stat line of 70 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists in a contest. Embiid joined Chamberlain and David Robinson as the only centers in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a game. Joel Embiid is “expected to play this week,” according to reports. The 40-35 Sixers have 7 games to go. Where will they finish in the East? pic.twitter.com/el4OVh7rMT — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) April 1, 2024

Before his injury in January, he was also averaging a career-high 38 points per 36 minutes, the most by an NBA player in any season in the shot clock era since 1954-55. Chamberlain is a close second. At the age of 25, Chamberlain averaged 37.4 points per 36 minutes in 80 games played of 1961-62. After hosting the Thunder on Tuesday night, the Sixers will have a three-game road trip at the Heat (April 4), the Memphis Grizzlies (April 6), and the San Antonio Spurs (April 7) before finishing the season with a three-game homestand. Embiid’s status for Tuesday will likely be questionable on the 76ers’ injury report. His return is still imminent.