76ers’ Joel Embiid to Return This Week, Could Play Tuesday vs. Thunder

Updated 9 mins ago on • 3 min read
Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid to Return This Week, Could Play Tuesday vs Thunder
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is nearing a return and could play as early as Tuesday night at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The reigning MVP has been out since January 30 with a left meniscus injury.

Embiid has “positively completed multiple five-on-five scrimmage sessions in recent days,” according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Philadelphia has gone 26-8 with Embiid this season and 14-27 without him.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the 76ers hold 14th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.


Embiid underwent surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his left knee on Feb. 6. The Sixers’ return timetable for him was 6-8 weeks. 76ers coach Nick Nurse provided an update on the 7-footer last week.

“I think there’s a very good likelihood that he will return before the play-in, playoff,” Nurse said before Wednesday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

