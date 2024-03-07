Minnesota is 8-3 since Feb. 8 and is coming off a 119-114 home victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Towns played just 21 minutes in the win, notching 14 points and four rebounds.


Through 60 games (all starts) this season, Towns is averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 32.8 minutes per game while shooting 50.6% from the floor, a career-best 42.3% from 3-point range, and a career-high-tying 87.4% at the foul line.