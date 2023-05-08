Kevin Durant and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns are the first duo in NBA history to each record 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in back-to-back playoff games.

In Sunday’s 129-124 series-tying Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Durant ended his outing with 36 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in 44 minutes of action.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Kevin Durant and the Suns have fourth-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, and Nuggets.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the 1st duo in NBA postseason history to each record 35 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in consecutive playoff games. pic.twitter.com/MY5bVmWKcR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 8, 2023

Phoenix led 63-61 at halftime. Kevin Durant contributed 21 points in the first half. The two-time Finals MVP became the third player over the last 25 years to score 20 or more points in a half at least 60 times in the postseason, joining LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker closed out his performance with 36 points, six boards, 12 assists, and one steal in 41 minutes played. Plus, the three-time All-Star shot 14-of-18 (77.8%) from the field and drained three 3-pointers. It was his 20th 30-point playoff game, the most in Suns history.

“I’m just trying to win,” Booker said. “Throw that efficiency s—t out the window, I don’t care about that. Just keep going. Keep attacking, keep being aggressive. If it’s a product of getting open shots and knocking them down, that’s what I’m supposed to do.”

Booker has shot 34-of-43 (79.1%) over the last 2 games. Based on a minimum of 25 field goal attempts, that’s the highest field goal percentage in a two-game span in postseason history by a player 6-foot-5 or shorter.

Denver trailed 116-106 with 4:55 remaining. It appeared the Suns were going to finish strong. However, the Nuggets pulled within 123-120 with 22.4 seconds left. Thanks to TJ Warren’s two made free throws, the margin was pushed back to five points.

Additionally, there have been only four games in NBA playoff history in which two teammates both recorded at least 35 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have done it in each of their last two games against the Nuggets.

.@KellanOlson asked Kevin Durant and Devin Booker about the full-court pass to Durant’s buzzer-beater in the first. Durant said he was a WR growing up. Booker said he was a QB. Book said he talked about the play to Kyler Murray, who was at the game. “I know you seen that.” pic.twitter.com/XHtDsVjsiX — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) May 8, 2023

Denver center Nikola Jokic (36.5 PPG) leads all other players in points per game in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Booker (36.3 PPG) ranks second, followed by Durant (32 PPG). No other player is currently averaging 30 or more points.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have combined for 158 points over their last two playoff games. In Game 4, the duo combined for 72 points and missed only 12 total shots. Durant is now fifth on the list of players with 75 or more 30-point playoff games, ranking below James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

