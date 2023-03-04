Kevin Durant (26,727) passed Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson (26,710) for 13th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in the Phoenix Suns’ 125-104 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

In his second start with Phoenix, the 13-time All-Star recorded 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes of action. He also finished 7-of-10 (70%) shooting from the field and drained two 3-pointers.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Kevin Durant has sixth-shortest odds to win his third MVP award. However, the Suns possess second-best odds to win the championship, trailing the Boston Celtics.

Kevin Durant passed Oscar Robertson for 13th on the NBA's all-time scoring list tonight. Durant, who started the season 21st, has passed Alex English, Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett, John Havlicek, Paul Pierce, Tim Duncan, Dominique Wilkins and The Big O on the list this season. pic.twitter.com/biIDIpziPc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 4, 2023

“We’ve got a lot of big names,” mentioned Kevin Durant. “We’ve got a lot of guys that have done so much in this league so far. But it’s about how we come together as a group, and I think this is a tightknit group, a tightknit organization. We’ll figure it out along the way.”

Devin Booker logged 35 points and matched his career high with six 3s. “We have [18] games left to find this chemistry and communication before playoffs start,” Booker said. “We’re trying to not take any day off. We’ve had extended practices every day, going over both sides of the ball and game plans and schemes — things that we’ve been doing for a few years here.”

The Suns forward is 220 points shy of passing Hakeem Olajuwon (26,946) for 12th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. The two-time Finals MVP needs 587 points to overtake Elvin Hayes for 11th all time as well.

Through 41 starts this season, Kevin Durant is averaging 29.3 points, 6.8 boards, 5.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. Plus, he’s shooting career highs of 56.3% from the floor and 93.2% at the foul line.

Devin Booker & Kevin Durant as a duo thus far: Book: KD:

36.0 PPG 21.5 PPG

5.5 RPG 7.5 RPG

6.5 APG 4.0 APG

4.5 3PG 1.5 BPG

54/52/75% 68/50/83%

65.1 TS% 77.8 TS%

+32 +/- +37 +/- 2-0 Record. Scary duo. pic.twitter.com/v9jtVRnNBW — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) March 4, 2023

Durant could become the first player in NBA history to average at least 30 points per game on 77% true shooting. No player has ever notched 30 points per contest on even 65% true shooting in a single season.

While with the Brooklyn Nets, in a 109-102 victory against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 28, the four-time scoring champ posted a season-high 45 points in 39 minutes played. Along with tallying seven rebounds, five dimes, and a pair of steals and blocks, Kevin Durant shot 19-of-24 (79.2%) from the field and hit three 3s.

