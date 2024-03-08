Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis posted his sixth career 20-rebound triple-double, tying him with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the seventh most in NBA history, in Wednesday night’s 130-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. It was his 57th double-double and league-leading 22nd triple-double of the season.

Wilt Chamberlain is the NBA’s all-time leader with 59 career 20-rebound triple-doubles, followed by Bill Russell (12), Elgin Baylor (10), Oscar Robertson (8), Nikola Jokic (8), Maurice Stokes (7), Abdul-Jabbar, and Sabonis. Russell Westbrook has logged three such games across his 16-year career.

Additionally, the three-time All-Star ended his outing against the Lakers with 16 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, and two steals in 37 minutes of action. It was his fourth triple-double in the last seven games. He finished 14-of-19 (73.7%) shooting from the field as well.

Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 20 rebounds in Wednesday's win over the Lakers. It was his sixth 20-rebound triple-double, tying him with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the 7th most in our database.



Sabonis, 27, is ahead of several players on the NBA’s triple-double list this season, including Jokic (20), Luka Doncic (15), Giannis Antetokounmpo (7), Scottie Barnes (4), Josh Hart (3), LeBron James (3), Bam Adebayo (2), Anthony Davis (2), Joel Embiid (2), and other stars.

While Sabonis did not record a triple-double in Thursday night’s 131-129 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, he still scored 31 points, including the go-ahead dunk with 7.7 seconds remaining. He also added 17 rebounds and nine assists. It was his 58th double-double of the season and 45th straight.

Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis leads the NBA this season in total rebounds, RPG, triple-doubles

With the Kings trailing 129-126, Malik Monk drained the tying 3-pointer with 23.1 seconds left. Sabonis followed it up with a steal and transition dunk to put Sacramento in front to secure the win.

“Just to get this win, it’s great,” Sabonis said. “It looked pretty ugly there with a minute left. … Thankfully we got the win, but there’s still a lot to learn.”

Through 62 games (all starts) this season, Sabonis is averaging 20 points and career highs of 13.5 rebounds and 8.4 assists while shooting 61% from the field and 42% from 3-point range.

Malik Monk ties the game with a triple before Domantas Sabonis gets the steal and slam as G1C erupts. Kings lead by 2 with 7.7 secs remaining.



Despite leading the NBA in total rebounds (838), rebounds per game, defensive rebounds (621), and triple-doubles, the Kings center was snubbed of a potential fourth All-Star selection.

Furthermore, the eight-year veteran ranks fifth in assists (523), eighth in player efficiency rating (23.7), fifth in offensive win shares (7.0), and fifth in value over replacement player (4.8).

In Sacramento’s 103-94 win versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 29, the Gonzaga product amassed 20 points, a career-high 26 rebounds, and five assists in 37 minutes played.

The Kings host the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.