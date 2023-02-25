Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors is the first player in NBA history to make 12 3-pointers in multiple games in a single season, and after recording his third career game, the five-time All-Star has passed Stephen Curry for the most in league history.

In Golden State’s 116-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday, the guard ended his outing with 42 points, seven rebounds, and one assist in 36 minutes of action. Thompson also finished 12-of-19 (63.2%) shooting from the field and 12-of-17 (70.6%) beyond the arc.

Klay Thompson is the 1st player in NBA history to make 12 3-pointers in multiple games in a single season. Both have come in February. He now has 3 career games with 12 3-pointers, passing Stephen Curry for the most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/Uqa2JVfwxf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 25, 2023

“I don’t like to talk about vintage me or am I my old self?” Klay Thompson said. “I just think I’m being myself and I was capable of these things in the past and as long as my wrists still work, my feet work, I’ll forever be able to shoot the rock… It was one of those nights I had the hot hand. It felt great, I can’t lie to you all.”

Of course, Thompson’s 42 points and 12 3-pointers are single-game record highs by a player who did not make a 2-point field goal. Golden State outscored the Rockets 40-23 before halftime. Moreover, Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo each contributed 15 points apiece as well.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson passes Stephen Curry for the most career games with 12 3-pointers in NBA history

Although Houston outscored the Warriors 50-22 in the paint, Golden State still amassed a 19-point lead. The Western Conference contender shot 37-of-78 (47.4%) from the floor and 26-of-54 (48.1%) outside the arc. Additionally, the team is 3-4 in February without Curry, who missed his seventh straight game due to a left leg injury.

“He was brilliant tonight, and it’s just so great to see him now at the point where he can do this,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s rebounding. “I’m really happy for Klay, he’s put in the work. I really loved the fact he got seven rebounds.”

Klay Thompson says he wanted to get his 12th three vs. Houston “so bad” so he can finally have a record over Stephen Curry. Thompson is the first player in NBA history to make 12 threes in multiple games in a single season & he now has three career games with 12 threes, passing… https://t.co/0BueFmHGsP pic.twitter.com/YDpcmaYvmg — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) February 25, 2023

Furthermore, Klay Thompson is showing signs of improvement in his 10th season. Through 48 starts, the four-time NBA champ is averaging 21.9 points, 3.9 boards, and 2.4 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting 42.6% from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range.

On Jan. 2, in the Warriors’ 143-141 win against the Atlanta Hawks, the guard scored a season-high 54 points in 46 minutes played. In addition to logging eight rebounds, three dimes, and one block, Thompson shot 21-of-39 (53.8%) from the floor and drained 10 3s.