New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby remains out for Wednesday night’s road game against the Toronto Raptors because of right elbow injury management.

Anunoby, 26, has now missed the past five games, including Wednesday’s game, since irritating his surgically repaired right elbow at Sacramento on March 16. The 6-foot-7 wing has missed a total of 28 games this season.

NYK is listing OG Anunoby as out for Wednesday’s game at TOR due to right elbow injury management. Anunoby has missed past 5 games (including Wednesday’s game) since irritating his surgically-repaired right elbow on 3/16. Anunoby participated in some of NYK shootaround Tuesday. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 26, 2024



Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters on Monday that Anunoby did some shooting during the team’s morning workout, but he still needs to let the irritation in his elbow “calm down” before he’s able to return to the court.

Ian Begley of SNY added that getting cleared to shoot is a “significant step” in his rehab. The Knicks acquired Anunoby from the Raptors in December. Since the start of this year, New York is 15-2 with Anunoby in the lineup and 11-11 without him. OG Anunoby averaged an NBA-best plus-111 through his first five games with the New York Knicks

Through 44 games (all starts) this season, Anunoby is averaging 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 34 minutes while shooting 49.2% from the floor, 37.1% from 3-point range, and 76.7% at the foul line.

He averaged an NBA-best plus-111 through his first five games with the Knicks. Anunoby is the first and only player in league history to average a plus/minus above 100 in his first five games with a franchise.

In his first five games in a Knicks uniform, Anunoby averaged 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 33.5 minutes per game. From New Year’s Day through Jan. 9, he also logged a plus/minus of 22.2 per contest.

Tom Thibodeau says OG Anunoby is “doing a little bit more” and went through some portions of shootaround today pic.twitter.com/vLxQSkEwwY — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 25, 2024



Furthermore, Thibodeau said on Monday that starting center Mitchell Robinson is nearing a return after being out since Dec. 8 due to ankle surgery.

All-Star forward Julius Randle is still recovering from the shoulder injury that has kept him out since Jan. 27. Of course, he has not yet been cleared to fully participate in live contact drills.

The Knicks are currently 43-28 and rank fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They trail the No. 3-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) by half a game and hold a one-game lead on the No. 5-seeded Orlando Magic (42-29).