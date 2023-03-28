LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers came off the bench for just the second time in 1,414 career games in Sunday night’s 118-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls. It was the 20-year veteran’s first game back after missing the previous 13 due to a right foot tendon injury.

The 19-time All-Star ended his outing with 19 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes played off the bench. James finished 6-of-11 (54.5%) shooting from the field, missed two 3-pointers, and shot 7-of-8 (87.5%) at the foul line.

Yesterday was the second time in his NBA career that LeBron James came off the bench. It was his 1,414th career game.#NBA | #Lakers pic.twitter.com/gn1yBQuAni — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) March 27, 2023

LeBron James joined the second unit at the halfway point of the opening quarter. After missing four weeks, the four-time MVP was just thrilled to finally play. “I felt confident in the workouts that I had this week,” said James.

“And the day after the workouts, when I woke up, stepped out down off the bed, I could possibly play today. And after my workout early before the game today, I knew I could play.”

Furthermore, the last time James came off the bench was with the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 118-105 win against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 11, 2007. In 23 minutes played, the superstar forward closed out his performance with 17 points, three boards, five assists, one steal, and one block.

In Monday’s loss to the Bulls, Los Angeles trailed by 20 in the second quarter. But at least LeBron James made his return. “You could see him getting his rhythm, his timing, his finishes, all of that,” said Lakers coach Darvin Ham. “He’s a savvy veteran, one of the greatest ever to do it, so it’s not going to take all that much.”

LeBron James with the chalk toss as he checks in for the first time in a month and gets a standing ovation from the Lakers fans at Crypto 👏 It's only his second time coming off the bench in 1,680 career games (Regular season/Playoffs combined).pic.twitter.com/hAqOAOujsI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

Additionally, the Lakers went 8-5 without James. For the season, Los Angeles is 13-14 overall minus the 18-time All-NBA member. D’Angelo Russell also missed his second straight game because of a right hip injury. Russell has only played two games with James.

Both the Lakers and Thunder are 37-38 in the Western Conference standings. L.A. holds the ninth spot, whereas OKC ranks 10th. These teams are ahead of the Dallas Mavericks by just half a game. Likewise, Los Angeles and OKC trail the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans by one game. LeBron James has to stay healthy for the Lakers.

