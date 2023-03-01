LeBron James designs PlayStation 5 controller, console cover

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is out due to a right foot injury, but he can still play basketball with his customized edition of the PlayStation 5. The 19-time All-Star designed the limited-edition covers and DualSense wireless controllers.

Eric Lempel, PlayStation’s SVP and Head of Global Marketing, made the official announcement on Wednesday. “We couldn’t have asked for a more ideal partner to be the first-ever collaborator to design limited-edition PlayStation products,” said Lempel.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, LeBron James and the Lakers have 10th-best odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

“It was great to see LeBron’s vision for the design come to life and showcase his passions for gaming and community,” added Lempel. “We hope PlayStation fans will love this design as much as we enjoyed helping create it.”

“The four-time MVP posted this message on Instagram: “Had fun with this one @playstation!! 🎮 These words inspire me and my I Promise students and I hope do the same for gamers all over. Still crazy to think a kid from Akron who grew up playing games is getting to create something like this! 🙏🏾👑 #PlayStationPlaymaker #ad.”

Lakers superstar LeBron James designed a new limited-edition controller, console cover for PlayStation 5

Of course, the black cover on the controller features King James’ crown and the message, “Nothing given. Everything is earned” on the middle touch panel. The right-hand side pays homage to Bron’s “I Promise” charity as well.

The customized PlayStation 5 console and controller will be available to preorder later this year. Unfortunately, pricing is unknown at this time.

Since the 20-year veteran starred in the “God of War Ragnarök” video-game trailer with Bronny Jr., his son, it makes sense why PlayStation executives pursued this partnership. Additionally, James is the most-famous NBA player.

PS5 🤝 The 🐐@KingJames redefines play, co-designing the LeBron James Limited Edition PS5 Console Covers and DualSense wireless controller: https://t.co/JVTUqCR5oQ pic.twitter.com/XP281DCcWX — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 1, 2023

When LeBron James was drafted out of high school by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, the PlayStation 2 rivaled the original Xbox and GameCube consoles. NBA2K3 and 2K4 were played by millions of basketball fans.

Now, at 38 years old, James still enjoys playing the Madden games. Savannah, his wife, confirms his love for football. In 2021, the four-time NBA champ revealed that the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks offered him contracts to play football in the NFL.

