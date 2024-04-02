Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is 49 missed shots shy from owning the NBA record for most missed shots in league history. Kobe Bryant currently owns the all-time record with 14,481 misses.

James, 39, has 14,433 missed shots in 1,486 games across his 21-year playing career. Bryant set the mark in 1,346 games of his 20-year career. James has attempted 1,159 field goals this season.

LeBron James becomes the 2nd Laker to make 9 3-pointers in multiple games, joining Kobe Bryant (4x). James is the first Laker to do it while shooting 90% from 3-point (9-10). pic.twitter.com/ChGKBmoPL1 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 1, 2024



John Havlicek is third with 13,417, followed by Elvin Hayes (13,296), Karl Malone (12,682), Dirk Nowitzki (12,565), Carmelo Anthony (12,524), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (12,470), Michael Jordan (12,345), and Vince Carter (12,046).

The all-time list makes sense considering Bryant, James, Nowitzki, Abdul-Jabbar, and Carter each played at least 20 years in the NBA. Anthony and Malone retired after 19 seasons as well.

Furthermore, James also joined Jordan as the only NBA players with multiple games of 40 points or more after turning 39 years old, in Sunday’s 116-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

James has done so twice now at age 39 in his 21st season. Jordan, who played 15 years until he was 40, did it three times. The 20-time All-Star matched his season high with 40 points and tied his career high with nine 3-pointers.

He also passed Jordan for the most 30-point games in league history. The four-time NBA champ now has 672 such games, whereas His Airness finished with 671. Wilt Chamberlain is third with 557.

LeBron James on how long he expects to continue playing in the NBA: “Not very long. … I’m not gonna play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure. But not very long. I don’t know when that door will close as far as when I’ll retire. But I don’t have much time left.” pic.twitter.com/OtJzM6cheI — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 1, 2024



After his 40-point outing, James was asked how much longer he plans on playing.

“Not very long,” he replied. “Not very long. I’m on the other side, obviously, of the hill. So, I’m not going to play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure. But not very long. I don’t know what or when that door will close as far as when I retire, but I don’t have much time left.”

Through 65 games (all starts) this season, James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 35.2 minutes while shooting 53.3% from the field and a career-best 41.6% from 3-point range.