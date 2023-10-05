Marcus Morris on trade rumors: ‘I’m a Clipper until I’m not’

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris was mentioned in a number of trade rumors this offseason, especially a three-team deal involving the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards in July. Both Norman Powell and Morris were on the trade block.

“The Clippers have been looking for a new home for Marcus Morris — while Norman Powell has also come up in potential deals, according to league sources — but the Celtics would need a third team to take the player on,” wrote Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Marcus Morris on his name being part of offseason trade talks: “It’s part of the game. It’s part of being a veteran. You go with the flow, if it happens it happens, if it don’t it don’t. I’m still a Clipper. I’m a Clipper until I’m not. I’m here to help the team in any capacity” — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) October 4, 2023



Nonetheless, a deal never materialized. “It’s part of the game. It’s part of being a veteran,” Morris told reporters Wednesday. “You go with the flow, if it happens it happens, if it don’t it don’t. And I’m still a Clipper. I’m a Clipper until I’m not. I’m here to help the team in any capacity.”

Morris, 34, made 65 starts with Los Angeles in the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-8 wing averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 boards, 1.8 assists, and 28.1 minutes per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.4% from deep.

In the Clippers’ 112-95 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 23, 2022, the forward scored a season-high 22 points in 32 minutes of action. Along with grabbing five rebounds, Morris shot 10-of-14 (71.4%) from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Of course, Morris is owed $17.11 million this upcoming season. This is part of the four-year, $64 million deal he signed with the organization in November 2020.

In early August, Morris called Clippers fans bums. He recently addressed his comment. “I’ll take that because I was being a little emotional at the time,” he said. “I was on my feelings. Rightfully so, they can have their opinions. I didn’t play as well as I could have last year.

Marcus Morris on calling Clippers fans ‘bum ass fans’ on Threads: “I’ll take that because I was being a little emotional at the time. I was on my feelings. Rightfully so, they can have their opinions. I didn’t play as well as I could have.” pic.twitter.com/HeRwQ3VqKj — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 4, 2023



“You know, a lot of things went different, but rightfully so, man. You know, I just need to be better for the fan base, better for the fans. I think we all do as a whole, as a team, they deserve better. And I think it is what it is. I said what I said, what I said. And the only thing I can do is just go out and play well for the ball and probe them wrong.”

More importantly, Marcus Morris enjoys playing in a Clipper uniform.

“Yeah, I’m here. I’m a professional, you know what I’m saying? I’m here, I’m doing my job. Like I said, whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do it.”

Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington are among the candidates competing for a starting role. Now, Morris is set to enter his 13th NBA season. At this point of his career, he cannot let trade rumors bother him.

