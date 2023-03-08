Mavericks’ Reggie Bullock (right quad) doubtful vs. Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (right quad contusion) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday night’s road game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bullock, 31, has only missed two games so far this season.

Other players listed on Dallas’ injury report include Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and JaVale McGee (right ankle sprain). Both players were downgraded to out.

Reggie Bullock (right quad contusion) is doubtful for tonight's game in New Orleans. Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and JaVale McGee (right ankle sprain) will be out. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 8, 2023

Through 64 appearances this season, Bullock is averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. The 10-year veteran is also shooting 40.1% from the field and 37.8% beyond the arc.

On Jan. 14, in the Mavericks’ 136-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the forward scored a season-high 24 points in 29 minutes of action. Along with grabbing two boards, Bullock shot 8-of-10 (80%) from the floor and drained eight 3-pointers.

As for New Orleans’ injury report, Josh Richardson (personal) is listed as probable. Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (tibia), E.J. Liddell (knee), and Larry Nance Jr. (ankle) remain out indefinitely.

The Pelicans are 3-7 in their last 10 games. They’re coming off back-to-back losses. New Orleans is 8-3-1 ATS in its previous 12 matchups versus Southwest Division opponents.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are 4-6 in their past 10 contests. They’re 11-3 in their last 14 meetings against New Orleans as well. Though, Dallas is also 2-5 in its previous seven encounters versus Western Conference teams.

Additionally, the Mavs have won their last seven straight meetings against Southwest Division opponents. Will they cover the spread? It’s unlikely. Dallas is 1-4 ATS in its past five contests.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Mavericks hold a 54.4% chance of defeating New Orleans away. Sportsbooks show Dallas as a 2.5-point road favorite.

