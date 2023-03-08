Main Page
Mavericks’ Reggie Bullock (right quad) doubtful vs. Pelicans
Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (right quad contusion) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday night’s road game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bullock, 31, has only missed two games so far this season.
Other players listed on Dallas’ injury report include Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and JaVale McGee (right ankle sprain). Both players were downgraded to out.
Upon further review of some NBA betting sites, the Mavericks have eighth-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.
Reggie Bullock (right quad contusion) is doubtful for tonight's game in New Orleans.
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and JaVale McGee (right ankle sprain) will be out.
— Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 8, 2023
Through 64 appearances this season, Bullock is averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. The 10-year veteran is also shooting 40.1% from the field and 37.8% beyond the arc.
On Jan. 14, in the Mavericks’ 136-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the forward scored a season-high 24 points in 29 minutes of action. Along with grabbing two boards, Bullock shot 8-of-10 (80%) from the floor and drained eight 3-pointers.
Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (right quad contusion) is doubtful vs. Pelicans for Wednesday night’s matchup
As for New Orleans’ injury report, Josh Richardson (personal) is listed as probable. Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (tibia), E.J. Liddell (knee), and Larry Nance Jr. (ankle) remain out indefinitely.
The Pelicans are 3-7 in their last 10 games. They’re coming off back-to-back losses. New Orleans is 8-3-1 ATS in its previous 12 matchups versus Southwest Division opponents.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks are 4-6 in their past 10 contests. They’re 11-3 in their last 14 meetings against New Orleans as well. Though, Dallas is also 2-5 in its previous seven encounters versus Western Conference teams.
Pelicans Injury Report for Wednesday's game vs. Mavericks https://t.co/C9mBMRhLdj#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 7, 2023
Additionally, the Mavs have won their last seven straight meetings against Southwest Division opponents. Will they cover the spread? It’s unlikely. Dallas is 1-4 ATS in its past five contests.
According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Mavericks hold a 54.4% chance of defeating New Orleans away. Sportsbooks show Dallas as a 2.5-point road favorite.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed [2023].
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals [2023].
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide [2023].
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for [2023].
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for [2023].
- Mavericks’ Reggie Bullock (right quad) doubtful vs. Pelicans
- Tobias Harris details how the 76ers went 4-1 in their recent road trip, playing five games in seven nights with two back-to-backs
- SEC Tournament 2023 Odds, Predictions, & Best Bets
- How to Bet on the 2023 SEC Tournament in Georgia | GA Sports Betting Apps
- How to Bet on the 2023 SEC Tournament in Texas | TX Sports Betting Apps
-
College Basketball 6 days ago
Big East Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
When Does March Madness 2023 Start?
-
New York 1 week ago
How To Bet On Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury In New York | NYC Online Sports Betting Guide
-
College Basketball 5 days ago
Kentucky Basketball Coach John Calipari Contract, Salary, Net Worth, and Buyout